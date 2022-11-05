Saturday, Nov 05

GMS Racing NCWTS Race Recap: Phoenix Raceway

NASCAR Truck Series News
Saturday, Nov 05 9
GMS Racing NCWTS Race Recap: Phoenix Raceway NK Photography Photo

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST
START: 13TH

FINISH: 6TH

POINTS: 7TH

Quote: “We had a lot of speed in our Champion Power Equipment Chevy last night in Phoenix. The restarts are always chaotic there, and unfortunately we sustained some damage trying to run up front. Our crew was able to go and fix everything to let us go back out and compete, and we were able to come away with another top-10 finish to end the season. Proud of everyone for their work ethic throughout the entire season, and I’m excited to see the progress that we’ll be able to make over the off season to contend even more next year.”
 

Jack Wood, No. 24 Quick Quack Car Wash Chevrolet Silverado RST
START: 16TH

FINISH: 29TH

POINTS: 24TH

Quote: “We didn’t have the run that we were hoping for with our Quick Quack Car Wash Chevy last night in Phoenix, but all in all I would say that the tenacity of our No. 24 team really shined throughout the entire season. I’ve had the opportunity to learn so much while driving for GMS Racing over the past two seasons, so hopping in their truck for the last time was definitely a bittersweet moment for me personally. I’m looking forward to what’s ahead in my career, but I can’t understate the appreciation I’ve had for everyone that’s worked with us all year. Thankful for the opportunities that we’ve had together!”

GMS Racing PR

Speedway Digest Staff

