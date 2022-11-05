Ankrum Closes Season With Top-15 in Phoenix

Tyler Ankrum scored an 11th-place finish on Saturday afternoon at Homestead-Miami Speedway as Toyota secured the 2022 Manufacturer’s Championship. The driver of the No. 16 LiUNA! Toyota Tundra TRD recorded his third straight finish of 11th or better. With one race remaining in the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season, he continues to hold the 12th position in the drivers’ championship standings.

Ankrum took the green flag from the ninth position in the season’s penultimate event after qualifying was scrapped due to inclement weather on Friday evening. Ankrum immediately utilized the bottom of the speedway to advance as high as seventh by lap four. The Californian radioed the No. 16 squad that his balance trended too free on corner entry on lap 14 and was scored in 11th place at the end of Stage 1 on lap 30.

Crew chief Scott Zipadelli equipped Ankrum with four tires, fuel, and a minor adjustment under the stage caution, but a broken jack hindered the HRE team’s pit stop. Ankrum restarted 22nd on lap 37 and put on a charge through the field. He cracked the top 15 by lap 44 and moved back into 11th by the end of the second stage at lap 60.

A smooth and efficient four-tire stop under the stage caution by the No. 16 team netted Ankrum two positions and allowed him to line up ninth for the restart on lap 67. Ankrum maintained the 10th position on lap 87 as a cycle of green flag pit stops began to unfold. Zipadelli brought Ankrum to pit road on lap 96 for his last batch of fresh tires and fuel. He quickly rejoined the top-15 by lap 100 and steadily gained ground on competitors immediately in front of him. On lap 113, Ankrum regained the 11th spot and maintained that position for the final 21 circuits.

Tyler Ankrum Quote:

“We were pretty consistent today with our LIUNA Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. We started off a little too free on entry during the first run and wound up just on the tight side of our balance in the final stage. We had some good speed in our truck today, but kind of got bottled up on the restart after stage two. It was hot out there and you constantly had to search around to find a little grip throughout the run. We’ll take a week off and head to Phoenix to try and end the year on a strong note.”

HRE PR