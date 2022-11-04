Young’s Motorsports Phoenix Raceway November Truck Series Team Preview

Driver: Johnny Sauter Primary Partner(s): RANDCO Industries | Young’s Building Systems Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST Crew Chief: Steven Dawson 2022 Driver Points Position: 35th 2022 Owner Points Position: 20th Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies Practice Result: 27th Notes of Interest: Welcome: This weekend at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Johnny Sauter as the driver of the No. 02 RANDCO Industries | Young’s Building Systems Chevrolet Silverado RST for his sixth and final race of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season. Master of Trucks: Sauter, a native of Necedah, Wisc. will be one of the most experienced NASCAR Camping World Truck Series drivers in the field. Since 2003, Sauter has competed in 316 Truck Series races delivering nine poles, 24 wins, 116 top-five and 186 top-10 finishes and the 2016 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship with GMS Racing. Friday night’s Lucas Oil 150 will mark just the ninth different team that he has driven for during his almost two-decade span of Truck Series competition. This weekend’s season finale will also mark the first time that Sauter has piloted a Chevrolet Silverado since the 2018 season. Phoenix will be his debut in the newly redesigned Chevrolet Silverado RST model. Sponsor Intel: For the 23rd Truck Series race of 2022, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Texas-based Young’s Building Systems and Randco Industries Inc. as the primary marketing partners on Sauter’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the Chevrolet Silverado 250. Number Six: Sauter, 44, will make just his sixth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start of the season on Friday night. In his previous five races this season, Sauter has earned a season-high finish of second at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway in April. Additionally, Sauter posted a second top-five run at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in June. Overall, Sauter carries an average finish of 15.6 ahead of his 317th career Truck Series start. 2022: Johnny Sauter will be just the third different driver to pilot the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST this season. In the previous 22 races this season, drivers Kaz Grala and Jesse Little have split time as the pilot of the team’s flagship truck. Both drivers have enjoyed success this season aboard the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST with Little delivering a season-high sixth-place finish in the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. Grala posted a season-high seventh-place run at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in July after starting 17th. The No. 02 team stands 20th in the Truck Series owner standings, just 10 markers behind the No. 91 McAnally Hilgemann Racing entry. Johnny Sauter Truck Series Phoenix Raceway Stats: Friday night’s Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway will mark Sauter’s second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at the famed Arizona 1.0-mile speedway. In 13 career Truck Series Phoenix starts, Sauter has one pole (2009), one win (2017), five top-five and nine top-10 finishes. Additionally, he has controlled the field for 21 laps. Overall, Sauter carries an average Phoenix finish of 9.2 and has completed 1,857 of 1,936 laps for a 95.9 percent lap completion. Johnny Sauter Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway, Sauter has made 178 starts throughout his career with three poles, 14 wins, 75 top-five and 119 top-10 finishes and carrying an average finishing position of 9.5. Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway | Baptist Health Cancer Care 200: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway, Grala made his 12th and final start of the season for Young’s Motorsports. After Mother Nature washed out qualifying and setting the field by the rule book, Grala started his No. 02 LDIShips.com Chevrolet Silverado RST from the 16th position and was able to maintain his truck in the top-20 throughout the entire race – including a long green flag run in Stage 3. Grala took the checkered flag in 18th capturing his seventh top-20 finish of the 2022 Truck Series season and his third straight 18th-place finish for the Young’s Motorsports team. Calling the Shots: Guiding Sauter as crew chief of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief Steven Dawson. A long-time Young’s Motorsports employee, Dawson will serve as crew chief for just his 23rd Truck Series race. The Lucas Oil 150 will be his second race as crew chief at Phoenix. Dawson, 34, is a native of Concord, N.C. Follow on Social Media: For more on Johnny Sauter, please and follow him on Instagram (johnnysauter_13) and Twitter (@johnnysauter). For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).