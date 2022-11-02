Purdy Closes out Tenure at HRE in Phoenix

Closing it Out … Chase Purdy closes out his tenure at HRE on Friday night in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season finale at Phoenix Raceway. The driver of the No. 61 Ibaraki Toyopet Toyota Tundra TRD Pro has reached career high marks with HRE and looks to close out the season on a high note in the desert. Purdy’s best finish this season recently occurred at Talladega Superspeedway last month and he would like to set a new career-high mark of top-10 finishes in a single season on Friday evening.

Phoenix History … The Valley of the Sun has been one of Purdy’s brighter destinations on the circuit. The Meridian, Miss. driver has made two previous appearances at the one-mile tri oval and has scored finishes of 13th in 2018 and 16th last season. Phoenix is the only one mile track he has competed at in Camping World Trucks competition, but he did score a 10th-place finish earlier this season on the similar long straightaways and flat corners of World Wide Technology Raceway.

Season to Date … Through 21 races, Purdy continues to hold the 16th position in the championship standings with an average finish of 17.7, both of which are career highs. He has earned a career-high 12 top-15 finishes and looks to cement the best season of his young career on Friday night.

Chassis Selection … Crew chief Matt Lucas and the No. 61 team have prepared chassis No. 014 for the season finale. This Toyota Tundra TRD Pro was most recently raced at Indianapolis Raceway Park in August where Purdy finished 27th.

Tune In … FOX Sports 1’s coverage from Phoenix begins with qualifying on Friday evening at 6:00 p.m. ET followed by NASCAR Raceday at 9:00 p.m. ET and the green flag at 10:00 p.m. ET. Stay connected with the No. 61 Ibaraki Toyopet team by following @Hattori_Racing on Twitter, @hattoriracing on Instagram, and Hattori Racing Enterprises on Facebook.

Chase Purdy Quote:

On the season finale at Phoenix:

“It’s hard to believe that we’re already headed to Phoenix to finish the season. It’s been great to work with all the guys at HRE and see their dedication to this team. We made a lot of strides this season and put a lot of consistent runs together. We’ve had our struggles at times, but we managed to make a lot of gains throughout the year and put some solid finishes together. Hopefully we can continue that this week and end on a strong note with our Ibaraki Toyopet Toyota Tundra TRD Pro.”

HRE PR