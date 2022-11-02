Dean Thompson - Lucas Oil 150 Race Advance

Thompson on Friday’s race at Phoenix: “I’m looking forward to getting back to Phoenix,” said Thompson. “I enjoy racing there and feel like as a team we’ve learned a lot this season that we can apply to this race. A huge thank you to Worldwide Express and Thompson Pipe Group for all of their support this season. We wouldn’t be able to do this without them.”



Thompson at Phoenix Raceway: Thompson will make his second start at Phoenix Raceway on Friday night. In Thompson’s lone start at the one-mile track last season, he finished 21st – his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start.



On the Truck: Thompson will pilot the No. 40 Worldwide Express/GlobalTranz/ Unishippers Chevrolet Silverado at the one-mile Arizona track.



Last Time Out – Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway: “Thanks to Worldwide Express and everyone at Niece Motorsports for all of their hard work today,” said Thompson. “It wasn’t the result we were looking for, but I’m proud of everyone’s effort. Homestead is a tough track, but I think we learned a lot today.”

