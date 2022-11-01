John Hunter Nemechek - No. 4 Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Tundra Camping World Trucks Phoenix Preview

John Hunter Nemechek and the No. 4 Pye-Barker Fire & Safety team head to Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway for the final race of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series campaign. Nemechek’s bid for a spot in the Championship 4 for the second consecutive year came up short as the No. 4 team experienced multiple flat-tire issues in the Round of 8 finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The tire issues set back the 25-year-old driver multiple laps early in the race and ultimately took the checkered flag in 35 th . The second-generation driver heads to Phoenix Raceway this Friday for his ninth start in Camping World Truck Series action. In his first eight starts, he has posted 31 laps led, two top-five and five top-10 finishes resulting in an average finish of 12.9. Nemechek has also made three NASCAR Cup Series start at the one-mile oval, earning a best finish of 25 th in the Spring 2020 event. Earlier this season, Nemechek notched a fifth-place finish for Sam Hunt Racing piloting the No. 26 GR Supra in the Xfinity Series back in March. Across five Xfinity starts, he has two top-five and five top-five finishes. With one race left in the Camping World Truck Series season, Nemechek leads Truck Series regulars in poles (seven) and is second in driver rating (101.9) and average starting position (7.8). He also sits third in laps led (372). Pye-Barker Fire & Safety, an industry leader in commercial fire protection since 1946, will serve as the primary sponsor for Nemechek at Phoenix. Pye-Barker, who acquired Nemechek’s long-term partner Fire Alarm Services in 2021, has served as the primary sponsor on the No. 4 Tundra five times this season. Nemechek is a 13-time winner in Camping World Truck Series action, winning at least one race each season from 2015 to 2018 for his family-owned team, NEMCO Motorsports, and returning to victory lane in 2021 and 2022 with KBM. Across 146 career starts in NASCAR’s third division, he has compiled nine poles, 1,553 laps led, 49 top-five and 80 top-10 finishes resulting in an average finish of 12.5. Eric Phillips returned to lead the No. 4 team in 2022. His 43 career Truck Series victories make him the winningest crew chief in Truck Series history, with 34 of those coming while at KBM including five last year. Phillips led the No. 18 team at KBM in its debut season in 2010 and helped build the organization into one of the premier teams in all of NASCAR before departing at the end of the 2014 season. Under his guidance, the No. 18 team won eight races in its inaugural campaign and became the Series history to capture an owner’s championship in its first season of competition. In 2014, the Illinois native led the first team in Truck No. 51 team to an owner’s championship and his team’s 10 wins spearheaded KBM to a single-season Truck Series record of 14 wins. At Phoenix, Phillip’s drivers have collected three wins, one pole, five top-five and seven top-10 finishes resulting in an average finish of 10.2 across 11 starts. He was victorious at the one-mile oval with KBM owner-driver Kyle Busch (2011), Brian Scott (2012), and Erik Jones (2014).