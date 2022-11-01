Corey Heim - No. 51 Crescent Tools Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks Phoenix Preview

The Story on Corey: Corey Heim and the No. 51 Crescent Tools team head to Phoenix Raceway for the final race of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season. Despite a fifth-place finish by Heim in the final race of the Round of 8 at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway, the No. 51 team was eliminated from the owner’s playoffs after finishing seventh on the playoff grid, 42 points below the cutoff for advancing to the Championship 4. Heim will be making his 16th start of the Truck Series season Friday night. He proved himself capable of winning Truck Series races early in the season picking up wins in his second start of the season at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway and his sixth start of the year at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, but also had several tough results. Despite the two wins, he posted an average finish of 19.5 across his first eight Truck Series starts of the 2022 season. Since taking over the wheel of the No. 51 for the remainder of the season in the last race of the regular season, Heim has produced consistent results, with four top-five and six top-10 finishes resulting in an average finish of 8.9 across the last seven events. Across 15 total Truck Series starts this season, Heim has produced two wins, two poles, 64 laps led, six top-five and nine top-10 finishes resulting in an average finish of 14.5. The 19-year-old driver leads the Truck Series rookie of the year standings by 184 points over Lawless Alan and has been named the rookie of the race eight times. Heim will look to join three other KBM drivers that have won the award, reigning winner Chandler Smith, William Byron (2016) and Erik Jones (2015). Overall, Heim sits 14th in the driver point standings, despite only starting 15 of the 22 events, and is ahead of seven competitors that have started all 22 races. Friday’s 150-lap event will mark Heim’s first Truck Series start at Phoenix, but he has three starts in other series. He finished second in the 2021 ARCA Menards Series event at the one-mile track and eighth in the 2020 ARCA Menards West Series event. He also made one start in the NASCAR K&N West Series at the Arizona track, which resulted in a 25th-place finish. The Georgia driver picked up his first career Truck Series victory in just his fifth start earlier this season at Atlanta and won again at Gateway in is ninth start. With two victories across his first 10 Truck Series starts; Heim became one of just 12 drivers in series history to net multiple victories in their first 10 starts. Kasey Kahne and Mike Skinner each produced five victories, Mark Martin collected four wins, Ron Hornaday Jr., Ted Musgrave and William Byron brought home three checkered flags and Heim, Kyle Busch, Erik Jones, Rich Bickle, Clint Bowyer and Tony Stewart all delivered two wins. Heim picked up his ninth career ARCA Menards Series victory Sept. 10 at Kansas Speedway. Across 43 career ARCA Menards Series starts he has produced 814 laps led, 31 top-five and 41 top-10 finishes resulting in an average finish of 4.3. Heim finished second to Ty Gibbs in the 2021 ARCA Menards Series championship standings. Mardy Lindley returned to KBM for his second season atop the pit box of the No. 51 team. Lindley has led his team to six wins since coming to KBM at the start of the 2021 season, including two with Heim and one with Kyle Busch this year. In 2021, his drivers produced three victories, two with Busch and one with Martin Truex Jr. Before arriving at KBM, Lindley guided his drivers to 32 wins and four ARCA Menards Series East championships since 2013, including back-to-back titles with Sam Mayer the last two seasons. Additionally, he earned the ARCA Menards Series Sioux Chief Showdown championship with Mayer in 2020. Behind the wheel, the second-generation driver won 11 races on the Pro Cup Series from 2000 to 2006 and was crowned the series champion in 2001. Lindley’s drivers have an average finish of 18.5 across two Truck Series starts at Phoenix. Crescent Tools, a premier hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group, will be the primary sponsor on Heim’s No. 51 Tundra TRD Friday night at Phoenix.