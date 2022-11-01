MHR Trio Visits The Valley Of The Sun

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will close out its 2022 season under the lights at Phoenix Raceway on Friday night with the Lucas Oil 150.

The McAnally-Hilgemann Racing lineup for the season finale will feature Derek Kraus in the No. 19 NAPA AutoCare Chevrolet Silverado, Colby Howard in the No. 91 Gates Hydraulics Silverado, and Jake Garcia in the No. 35 Quanta Services Chevrolet Silverado.

Kraus is no stranger to the one-mile, tri-oval. The race on Friday night marks his fifth series start at Phoenix Raceway, with a best finish of eighth in 2018. He also has three ARCA Menards Series starts at the track.

In 2019, Howard made his only Camping World Truck Series start at Phoenix. In addition, he has three starts at the track in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. His best finish was 16th in 2021.

Garcia is also familiar with Phoenix Raceway. He finished sixth in an ARCA Menards Series West race there a year ago. The 17-year-old will be making his fifth start this season, as a newcomer to the Camping World Truck Series.

At Friday’s race, MHR will host 30 guests from the NAPA Phoenix Distribution Center – along with 20 guests from NAPA Tools & Equipment, which held a sales blitz geared around the race. In addition, Tony Smith of BBB Industries is bringing a group of NAPA customers to the event. Guests will receive the full VIP experience, including a pit tour and transporter tour, a meet-and-greet with the drivers and access to pit lane with the team for pre-race ceremonies. Four VIP guest crew members will get the chance to sit on top of the NAPA pit box for the race and watch all the race action from behind the scenes.

Practice/Qualifying

A 50-minute practice session is scheduled for Thursday. Qualifying – which will feature a single-truck, one-lap format – is set for Friday afternoon.

Quote – Derek Kraus

“I‘m excited for Phoenix this weekend. I’m ready to finish off the year strong with a good finish. Thank you to the team for all their hard work this season!”

Quote – Colby Howard

“I am really looking forward to Phoenix and finishing the season strong. We’ve had some good runs the past couple races and just want to end this season on a high note.”

Quote – Jake Garcia

“I‘m excited to close out the 2022 season strong with MHR. I think Phoenix is a track where our Chevy Silverado will be fast. I hope to make the most of this opportunity by learning as much as possible and also coming away with a good finish.”

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Event:

Race: Lucas Oil 150 (150 Laps) (Race 23 of 23) Nov. 4, 2022

Location: Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz. (1-mile oval)

Television: FS1 on Nov. 4 at 10 p.m. ET

Derek Kraus

No. 19 NAPA AutoCare Chevrolet Silverado RST

Age: 21

Hometown: Stratford, Wis.

Career series stats: 72 starts, 4 poles, 4 top fives, 26 top 10s

Most recent series finish: 15th – Homestead-Miami (10/22/22)

Best career series finish: 2nd – Darlington (9/6/20)

Phoenix stats: 4 series starts, 1 top 10 (Best finish – 8th on 11/9/18)

2022 series stats:

Races: 22 starts, 2 poles, 7 top 10s

Laps completed: 2,963/3,033

Laps led: 45

Series standings: 11th

Colby Howard

No. 91 Gates Hydraulics Chevrolet Silverado RST

Age: 21

Hometown: Simpsonville, S.C.

Career series stats: 27 starts, 3 top 10s

Most recent series finish: 13th – Homestead-Miami (10/22/22)

Best career series finish: 8th – Talladega (10/1/22)

Phoenix stats: 1 series start (Finish – 21st on 11/8/19)

2022 series stats:

Races: 22 starts, 3 top 10s

Laps completed: 2,886/3,033

Laps led: 10

Series standings: 19th

Jake Garcia

No. 35 Quanta Chevrolet Silverado RST

Age: 17

Hometown: Monroe, Ga.

Career series stats: 4 starts

Most recent series finish: 22nd – Bristol (9/15/22)

Best career series finish: 20th – Richmond (8/13/22)

Phoenix stats: First series start at this track

