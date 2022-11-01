Quick Quack Car Wash Rejoins Jack Wood & GMS Racing For Camping World Truck Series Finale at Phoenix Raceway

As the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series wraps up its 2022 racing season this weekend at Phoenix Raceway, GMS Racing will welcome Quick Quack Car Wash back to the team with Jack Wood's No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado RST.

Fans will remember that Quick Quack Car Wash initially partnered with the team last year in Phoenix for their first time diving into the sport, and the car wash chain plans on getting those fans involved in a unique way this time around.

Wood's No. 24 truck will feature a QR code embedded in the paint scheme where fans can scan the code to enter into a sweepstakes to win a ride-along experience at Phoenix Raceway. The contest will go live today and will last through November 11th. For more information on how to enter the sweepstakes, please visit this link.

"I'm really happy to end our season in a big way by representing all of the employees and customers from Quick Quack Car Wash on our No. 24 Chevy this weekend. Having the opportunity to partner up with their team last season was great, and to see their new initiatives planned for this time is exciting for me. This partnership has a nice personal touch for me, as I grew up close to their headquarters in Northern California and can remember visiting their colorful locations all the time as a kid. Phoenix is a huge market for Quick Quack and this is a very important weekend for them, so we're going to do our best to knock it out of the park for everyone involved." said Wood ahead of the announcement.

"Quick Quack is proud to continue its partnership with driver Jack Wood and provide an opportunity for fans to win a ride-along experience on the Phoenix Raceway." said the Director of Marketing & Public Relations, Amaris Garcia. "Just like Jack, we hope to provide a fun and FAST experience for our customers."

Fans attending the NASCAR championship races will have a few opportunities to meet Jack throughout the weekend, as he plans to sign autographs at the Quick Quack Car Wash Tolleson location on Thursday from 1:30 PM to 2:15 PM local time, and will also appear at their display in the fan zone on Friday from 11:00 AM to 11:30 AM local time as well as on Sunday from 11:15 AM to 11:45 AM.

Watch Jack Wood race the No. 24 Quick Quack Car Wash Chevrolet Silverado RST in the Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix Raceway on Friday, November 4th at 10:00 PM ET on FS1. Follow Jack across all social media platforms with his official handle, @DriverJackWood.

