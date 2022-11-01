NCWTS Advance: Phoenix Raceway

|
Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150
- Tanner Gray will make his 71st career NCWTS start on Friday night when the series enters the final race of the year at Phoenix Raceway.
- At Homestead-Miami two weeks ago, Gray was on his way to a hard-earned top-15 result. However, an improper fueling penalty sullied his strong run, rendering the Artesia, NM native to a 25th-place finish.
- Crew Chief Mike Hillman Jr. has one victory at the unique oval, winning in 2005 with driver Todd Bodine. Guiding his drivers to an average finish of 7.3, Phoenix remains one of the veteran signal-callers most successful tracks on the NCWTS schedule.
- After three seasons of partnership, Ford Performance will don the hood of the No. 15 Ford F-150 for the final time this weekend. Starting in 2023, the newly rebranded TRICON Garage will realign with Toyota, making Gray one of the pilots of the team's flagship lineup.
