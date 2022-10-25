Daniel Dye Signed to Compete Full-Time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for GMS Racing in 2023

This afternoon at Daytona International Speedway, GMS Racing officials announced a new addition to the team’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver lineup for the 2023 racing season. There will be a familiar face in a new place, as the two-time series championship winning team promotes Daniel Dye to drive the new No. 43 Chevrolet Silverado RST entry for a full-time effort next year.

Dye, who joined GMS Racing in 2021 initially for a part-time ARCA Menards Series East and National schedule, made the transition to a full-time campaign in 2022, where he competed for the championship in his rookie year. In 20 starts, Dye earned one pole, a series-high 13 top-fives and 17 top-10 results; and finished second in the drivers’ points standings.

Additionally, Daniel won the ARCA CGS Imaging Four Crown championship, and secured the Bounty Rookie of the Year award by virtue of being one of the most consistent drivers on the tour. Dye has one ARCA Menards Series win on his resumé, conquering Berlin Raceway with the GMS Racing team in 2021.

Off the track, the eighteen-year-old showcases his philanthropic character by working closely with the family-formed Race to Stop Suicide non-profit. Race to Stop Suicide works to normalize the conversation and stigma surrounding mental health, as well as providing resources and education to professionals in the Daytona Beach community and across the country in regions in which Daniel and the GMS Racing team compete.

The rookie looks forward to next season, noting "I am really thankful for the opportunity to drive the No. 43 Chevrolet Silverado RST for GMS Racing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2023. GMS Racing, their partners and staff, are the best in the business, and to drive their Chevy trucks next season is something that I've dreamed of for a long time. I'm counting down the days to coming back here at Daytona to race under the lights."

Team President, Mike Beam, echoed Dye’s remarks ahead of the announcement, stating “It has truly been a pleasure watching Daniel progress so far in his relatively short time spent with the team. Since we signed him to our program, his dedication to learning the ins and outs of the sport has been top-notch. Early on, it was made clear to everyone that he has the talent to move up to the next level of competition. Now, with a full year of ARCA racing under his belt, the time has come to make that move. We are excited to be a part of his journey along with our partners at GM and Chevrolet, and look forward to seeing what he can do during his rookie year competing in the Craftsman Truck Series.”

A young, up-and-coming prospect of Chevrolet, Dye will continue to play an integral role in the Drivers Edge Development program, which was formed in a joint effort between GMS Racing and JR Motorsports in 2019. The Drivers Edge Development program aims at bolstering young talent’s careers by providing competition & marketing resources from the winningest OEM in NASCAR history.

“We look forward to seeing Daniel take his driving talent full-time to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2023,” said Dayne Pierantoni, GM Racing Program Manager for the NASCAR Truck Series. “In only his second year in the Drivers Edge Development program, Daniel’s dedication to putting in the work on and off the track made him a championship contender in his ARCA Menards Series rookie season. We are excited to see him continue his growth behind the wheel with GMS Racing at the NASCAR national level.”

Further announcements, including partners and key personnel on Dye’s No. 43 team, will be made at a later date. Additional driver announcements are also forthcoming, as the team plans to expand upon its Craftsman Truck Series program moving forward. Partnership opportunities for Dye’s rookie campaign are still available; more information can be found by contacting sara @gmsracing.net .

The newly rebranded NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will once again kick off the 2023 season on the high banks of Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 17th. Stay up-to-date with GMS Racing by following the team on social media with the official handle, @GMSRacingLLC. Follow the new driver of the No. 43 Silverado RST on social media with his official handle, @DanielDye43.

GMS PR