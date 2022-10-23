Sunday, Oct 23

Corey Heim Earns Top-Five in Homestead-Miami Debut

NASCAR Truck Series News
Corey Heim Earns Top-Five in Homestead-Miami Debut NK Photography Photo
Corey Heim made his first start in any series at Homestead-Miami on Saturday in the final race of the Round of 8 in the Owners Playoffs. The 20-year-old driver started in 19th after qualifying was cancelled on Friday due to weather based off NASCAR’s performance matrix.
 
The No. 51 pit crew came up big throughout the race as they gained a total of nine spots on pit road at the stage breaks and set up Heim to restart the Final Stage in fifth. The Georgia native held his own throughout the final 74 laps and took the checkered flag in fifth.
 
Despite the strong run from Heim, the No. 51 team was eliminated from the Owners Playoffs after finishing the Round of 8 41 points below the cutoff line. 
 
 
Stage One Recap
 
·        Heim began Saturday’s Baptist Health 200 on the inside lane in 19th after Friday’s qualifying session was cancelled due to weather.
·        The 20-year-old driver chipped away at the field in the opening stage before taking the green-and-white checkered flag in 12th to end the opening stanza.
·        At the stage break, Heim came over the radio and said “no issues here” as he prepared to bring his Crescent Tools Tundra down pit road.
 
 
Stage Two Recap:
 
·        Crew chief Mardy Lindley called for a four-tire and fuel stop at the break and the No. 51 team was able to gain five spots on pit road as Heim restarted Stage Two in seventh. Heim complimented his team with a “nice job!” as he pulled off pit road.
·        Heim continued to compete just inside of the top 10 as he came over the radio and said that his No. 51 Tundra was “struggling real bad through the middle” on Lap 41 while running in eighth.
·        Despite dealing with handling issues, the Georgia native crossed the stripe in ninth at the end of Stage Two to earn an additional two stage points for the No. 51 team. 
 
 
Final Stage Recap:
 
·        The No. 51 team executed another perfect four-tire and fuel stop at the stage break as they gained four more spots on pit road, sending Heim back out onto the track in fifth.
·        Heim found himself in a four-wide situation as the field entered Turn 1 on the restart before settling into sixth.
·        As he was battling in traffic on Lap 88, Heim communicated that his Crescent Tools Tundra was “getting pretty free here” while he made his way into fourth.
·        Green flag pit stops began with just under 40 laps to go as Heim brought his No. 51 Tundra down pit road with 37 to go. Once the pit stops cycled through, Heim was scored in fifth.
·        Lindley encouraged his driver to “keep pushing” and reminded them that they have a “top-three truck” as they ran in fifth with 22 laps to go.
·        The 20-year-old driver once again experienced handling issues as he communicated that he “can’t lean on the wall like I want to, too free to run up there” with just under 20 laps to go.
·        As the checkered flag came out on lap 134, Heim crossed the stripe in fifth, earning a top five in his first start in any series at Homestead-Miami. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Baptist Health 200 Recap
 
How Corey Heim's KBM Teammates Fared:
 
·        Chandler Smith, driver of the No. 18 Toyota, finished ninth.
·        John Hunter Nemechek, driver of the No. 4 Toyota, finished 35th.
 
 
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship Standings
 
The No. 51 team finished the Round of 8 41 points below the cutoff line to advance to the Championship 4. After the reseed, they now sit in eighth in the Owner’s Championship standings. 
 
 
Next Race:
 
Corey Heim will finish out the 2022 Camping World Truck Series season in the No. 51 Crescent Tools Tundra in two weeks at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway. Live coverage of the Lucas Oil 150 will be on FS1, Motor Racing Network, and SiriusXM on Friday, Nov. 4th at 10 p.m. ET. 

KBM PR

Speedway Digest Staff

