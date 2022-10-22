Toyota claims 13th Truck Series Manufacturer Championship

For the eighth time in the last 10 seasons, Toyota has won the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Manufacturer’s title. It is Toyota’s 13th title overall in 19 seasons competing with the Tundra in the Truck Series.

“It has been another exceptional season for our Truck Series organizations,” said Paul Doleshal, Group Manager, Motorsports, Toyota Motor North America (TMNA). “The efforts by all of our drivers, teams and TRD has allowed us to have another consistent season with record-breaking success for the Tundra. We are excited to celebrate this accomplishment and remain focused on earning a driver’s title in Phoenix.”

Toyota teams – Halmar Friesen Racing (HFR), Hattori Racing Enterprises (HRE), Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) and ThorSport Racing (TSR) – have all had strong performances this season as Toyota set a series record with seven of the 10 Truck Series Playoff drivers. Four KBM drivers – Chandler Smith, John Hunter Nemechek, Kyle Busch and rookie Corey Heim – have all driven to the winner’s circle. Heim, despite only starting 15 of the 22 events this season, has also locked up the Rookie of the Year title. Stewart Friesen scored his first victory since joining Toyota at its home race in Texas, while Ben Rhodes and Ty Majeski earned victories for TSR, which was the only multi-car team to place all of their drivers in the Playoffs.

Since joining the series in 2004, Toyota has won 225 Truck Series races and captured 169 poles in 448 races. In addition to this year’s title, Toyota also claimed manufacturer championships in 2006 (12 wins); 2007 (13 wins); 2008 (13 wins); 2009 (14 wins); 2010 (15 wins); 2013 (13 wins); 2014 (18 wins), 2015 (14 wins), 2016 (14 wins), 2017 (12 wins), 2019 (12 wins) and 2021 (15 wins).

