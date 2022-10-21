Max Gutiérrez Returns to AM Racing at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Gutiérrez will make his fourth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start of the season in the penultimate race of the year and his second start this year on an intermediate track.

Gutiérrez returns to the reins of AM Racing’s flagship No. 22 Chevrolet Silverado RST truck for the first time since racing at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway in July – and hopes to deliver the Statesville, N.C.-based team their fourth top-10 of the season with the Mexico City, Mexico pilot at the helm.

In June, Gutiérrez stormed to an eighth-place finishing after starting last in the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.

With more Truck Series experience padded to his resume since his visit to the Music City, Gutiérrez invades Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway hoping to shine in the Sunshine State.

“I cannot thank everyone on the AM Racing team and their partners enough for allowing me to drive this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway,” said Gutiérrez. “Without a doubt, Homestead will be one of the most crucial races of my young Truck Series career and I just want to step up to the plate and do my job well for everyone on my team and those around me who continue to support me.”

With Homestead-Miami Speedway neighboring the city of Miami, Fla., the South Florida race track has a rich history of attracting diverse race fans. Gutiérrez hopes Saturday afternoon is an opportunity to build his growing fan base.

“I have attended races at Homestead-Miami before and the vibe is magnificent,” he said. “The Homestead races also often attract race fans from around the world, including Mexico. I know that having a good finish at Homestead on Saturday is an opportunity to make my country proud and there’s nothing more I want as a driver than to satisfy everyone who makes my dream possible.

“We will also have a lot of guests and potential marketing partners for the future on-hand at Homestead, so I’m putting a lot of pressure on myself to go out there and perform. I know I’m capable of doing that and look forward to the challenges that await me in my Homestead debut."