Dean Thompson - Baptist Health 200 Race Advance

Thompson on Saturday’s race at Homestead: “This is the last new track of my rookie season,” said Thompson. “I’ve learned so much this year and look forward to closing the year out on a high note in our final two races of the season in our Worldwide Express Chevrolet.”



Thompson at Homestead-Miami Speedway: Thompson makes his first career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Saturday’s Baptist Health 200.



On the Truck: Thompson will pilot the No. 40 Worldwide Express/GlobalTranz/ Unishippers Chevrolet Silverado at the 1.5-mile Florida track.



Last Time Out – Chevy Silverado 250 at Talladega Superspeedway: “I’m proud of the effort of every single member of our Worldwide Express/Unishippers team,” said Thompson. “Everyone is working hard and bringing fast trucks to the race track, but sometimes you just don’t have the result to show for it. I’m looking forward to regrouping and heading to Homestead in a few weeks.”

Niece Motorsports PR