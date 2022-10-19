LDiShips.com to Sponsor Young’s Motorsports at Homestead Miami Speedway

Young’s Motorsports announced today that LDiShips.com will be the primary sponsor of their No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST driven by Kaz Grala for Saturday afternoon’s Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway.



Logistics Dynamics Inc. (LDi) specializes in transportation management and freight broker-related services.



They provide full truckload, less than truckload, intermodal and port services to a broad range of customers throughout North America by utilizing their ever-expanding network of agents and carrier partners.



“We ship race trucks all around the country so we have a deep appreciation for what LDi does,” said Young’s Motorsports team principal Tyler Young.



“Our team is excited to have them on Kaz’s truck this week and you’ll see them again on Spencer Boyd’s ‘Off the Grid’ Truck at Phoenix Raceway in a few weeks too.”



With over 25 years and millions of miles, let the experts at LDiShips.com do the work for you.



“We are committed to mutually successful partnerships with our freight agents, carriers, and customers — providing a consistent experience and a high reputation for quality,” Logistics Dynamics Inc. said in a statement.



“That means if you are part of the NASCAR family whether you are a fan, team owner, sponsor, etc., we will help figure out the best transportation solution for your business! We wish Kaz (Grala) and the entire No. 02 LDiShips.com Chevrolet team the best of luck in this weekend’s Baptist Health Cancer Care 200.”



The Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 (134 laps | 201 miles) is the 22nd of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2022 schedule. Practice begins on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. with qualifying to follow at 4:30 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag on Saturday, October 22, shortly after 1:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).



Young Motorsports PR