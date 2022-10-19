Carson Hocevar - Baptist Health 200 Race Advance

Hocevar on Saturday’s Race at Homestead: “I’m looking forward to racing at Homestead this weekend,” said Hocevar. “I know that Phil and everyone on our No. 42 Worldwide Express team has been working hard to build the best Chevy Silverados we can, to close out the year on a high note. We’ve been close so many times this year, it would really mean a lot to get Al, Worldwide Express and everyone else at Niece Motorsports to Victory Lane.”



Hocevar at Homestead-Miami Speedway: Hocevar will make his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start on Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway.



On the Truck: Hocevar will pilot the No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado in Saturday’s race at the 1.5-mile Florida track.



Last Time Out – Chevy Silverado 250 at Talladega Superspeedway: “Our No. 42 Worldwide Express team brought a strong Chevrolet to Talladega,” said Hocevar. “It takes a lot of things going your way to win one of these races, and luck just wasn’t on our side today. I’m excited to head to Homestead – we have two more chances to try and close out the season with a win.”

Niece Motorsports PR