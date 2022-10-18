Wednesday, Oct 19

GMS Racing NCWTS Race Preview: Homestead-Miami Speedway

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST
Homestead-Miami Speedway Stats

- NCWTS Starts: 5, Poles: 1 (2018), Best finish: 2nd (2018), Top-5s: 1, Top-10s: 3, Laps led: 33

2022 NCWTS Season Stats

- Starts: 21, Wins: 1 (IRP), Best start: 3rd, Top 5s: 7, Top 10s: 11, Laps led: 44, Current points position: 8th

-About Champion Power Equipment: Since 2003 Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson, Tennessee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto Canada. Today, Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. Visit ChampionPowerEquipment.com for more information.

- Chassis History/Info: Enfinger and the No. 23 team will compete with a brand-new chassis on Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway. This weekend will mark the first time that GMS Racing chassis no. 344 has been raced before at the 1.5-mile intermediate track.

- No Days Off: While most NCWTS drivers were enjoying some time off since the last event at Talladega Superspeedway, Grant Enfinger took advantage of some extra seat time by returning to the ARCA Menards Series and competing in the season finale at Toledo Speedway. The 2015 series champion was poised for a victory before getting moved out of the way with two laps to go, finishing in the third position.

- Breast Cancer Awareness: As part of a team tradition, Grant Enfinger will be honoring several women who have been affected by breast cancer with pink ribbons lining his No. 23 Chevrolet at Homestead-Miami. The women highlighted are family members of GMS Racing employees directly associated with his team.

- #FearTheFinger Playoffs Profile: Due to a late-race crash caused by a cut tire at Talladega, Grant Enfinger enters the Round of 8 cutoff race scored in eighth position in the points standings. The veteran is 29 points below the cutline and has one goal in mind for Homestead – win the race and advance to Phoenix. Enfinger has one previous Championship 4 appearance, which came during the 2020 season. Through five races in the playoffs, Grant has scored one win, four Top-fives, and four Top-10 finishes.

- GE Quote: Enfinger 's thoughts on what it takes to tackle Homestead:

“Knowing the task at hand, I can’t wait to unload our Champion Power Equipment Chevy in Homestead. Jeff and I have ran well there in the past, and with the low grip and high tire wear, that place has always been one of my favorites. You’ll see guys painting the line, running the middle, and eventually running up on the fence, and it’s going to make for a great show. We know what we need to do, so now it’s all about our execution. I’m excited!”
 

Jack Wood, No. 24 Logitech G Chevrolet Silverado RST
Homestead-Miami Speedway Stats

- Jack Wood will be making his first-career start in any series at Homestead-Miami Speeday on Saturday.

2022 NCWTS Season Stats

- Starts: 21, Best start: 10th, Best finish: 13th (Atlanta), Current points position: 23rd

- About Logitech G: Logitech G, a brand of Logitech International, is the global leader in PC and console gaming gear. Logitech G provides gamers of all levels with industry-leading keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and simulation products such as wheels and flight sticks - made possible through innovative design, advanced technologies, and a deep passion for gaming. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech G at logitechG.com, the company blog or @LogitechG.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries.

- Chassis History/Info: Wood and the No. 24 team will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 327 in his debut at Homestead-Miami Speedway. This Chevrolet Silverado RST has nine previous races on its resume, posting wins with Sheldon Creed at Phoenix Raceway in 2020 and Darlington Raceway in 2021. Though it has not competed at Homestead before, Wood has driven this chassis three times this season, scoring a best result of 16th place at Texas Motor Speedway.

- Breast Cancer Awareness: As part of a team tradition, Jack Wood will be honoring several women who have been affected by breast cancer with pink ribbons lining his No. 24 Chevrolet at Homestead-Miami. The women highlighted are family members of GMS Racing employees directly associated with his team.

- JW Quote: Wood's thoughts on making his first-career start at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

"I'm looking forward to going to Homestead; I've never been there before, but I have been studying a lot of film and preparing for this race pretty thoroughly. The trucks haven't raced there in two years, so I think we will have a good opportunity by preparing harder this week. The track layout looks really cool where we will be able to move around and experience some tire fall off, which will be fun for all of the drivers. We're getting really close to the end of the season, so I'm mainly excited to get back to the racetrack with my Logitech G Chevy after having a few weeks off."

GMS Racing PR

