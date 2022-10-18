Wednesday, Oct 19

HRE and Chase Purdy to Amicably Part Ways

NASCAR Truck Series News
Tuesday, Oct 18 40
HRE and Chase Purdy to Amicably Part Ways NK Photography Photo

Hattori Racing Enterprises (HRE) and Chase Purdy have agreed to amicably part ways at the end of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season. We are appreciative to Chase for his efforts and contributions in helping to establish a second team and earning career-high statistics this season. HRE intends to continue fielding two full-time teams in 2023 and is in the process of solidifying the next driver of the No. 61 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. We look forward to closing out the season strong with Chase as we continue to build for the 2023 season. 

HRE PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« NCWTS Advance: Homestead-Miami Speedway John Hunter Nemechek - No. 4 GEARWRENCH Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks Homestead-Miami Preview »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.