NCWTS Advance: Homestead-Miami Speedway

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Place of Hope Ford F-150
- Tanner Gray will make his 70th career NCWTS start on Saturday afternoon when the series invades Homestead-Miami Speedway.
- At Talladega Superspeedway two weeks ago, Gray ran inside the top-10 for most of Stage 1, but disaster struck on lap 78 when he was caught up in a five truck pileup ending his day early with a 31st-place finish.
- In two previous appearances at Homestead, the 23-year-old has finishes of 16th and 12th in 2019 and 2020.
- Mike Hillman Jr. possesses two wins, three poles, six top-fives, six top-10s in 14 starts at the 1.5-mile track. The victories came with Todd Bodine in 2005 and 2008.
- Place of Hope will be featured on the sides of the No. 15 F-150 this weekend. The Florida-based foundation provides programs and services to children, youth, and families to end the cycles of abuse, neglect, homelessness, and human trafficking in local communities.
