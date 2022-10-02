Late Spin Relegates Nemechek to 24th-Place Finish at Talladega

· Nemechek restarted the final stage in 27 th after electing to pit and restart near the back to avoid any wreck that might have occurred throughout the Final Stage.

· The 25-year-old driver continued to run in 26 th before hitting pit road for two tires and fuel as green flag pit stops began on lap 62.

· Shortly after completing their stop, the fifth caution of the day came out on lap 65 for a loose tire on the track with Nemechek scored in 11 th .

· Nemechek was shuffled back to 19 th before coming over the radio to say “I’m bailing out of this” as he elected to get out of his lane and fall back to 23 rd with 17 laps to go.

· The seventh caution of the day came out on lap 80 for a five-truck incident with Nemechek scored in 19 th . The No. 4 team was one of three teams that elected to pit under caution as the over-the-wall crew executed a four tire and fuel stop.

· The second-generation driver lined up for the ensuing restart in 25 th and made his way up to 18 th before a caution with just three laps left set up a green-white-checkered finish in NASCAR overtime.