Saturday, Oct 01

GMS Racing NCWTS Race Recap: Talladega

NASCAR Truck Series News
Saturday, Oct 01 4
GMS Racing NCWTS Race Recap: Talladega NK Photography Photo

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST
FacebookTwitterInstagramWebsite

START: 16TH

FINISH: 29TH

POINTS: 8TH

Quote: "Just a bummer way to end what was in my opinion a really good day at Talladega. We didn't have the qualifying speed that we had hoped for, but man once we got going in the race our Champion Power Equipment Chevy came to life. We had a lot of speed all day and were able to contend up front, but unfortunately just lost a right rear tire at the end of it which pretty much ended our day. It's a shame because the guys had so much effort put into bringing a fast truck here, but we just have nothing to show for at the end of it. We know what we need to do at Homestead, so we'll keep our heads down and put all of our focus on that race."
 

Jack Wood, No. 24 Logitech G Chevrolet Silverado RST
FacebookTwitterInstagramWebsite

START: 14TH

FINISH: 19TH

POINTS: 23RD

Quote: “I had a lot of fun learning how to properly race on a super speedway today in Talladega. We had a game plan of staying tough and surviving, and we did just that until the tri-oval on the last lap. Our Logitech G Chevy was a rocket ship, we had so much speed and it felt good to work with Grant for most of the race. We were one of the lucky ones that were able to catch our right rear tire going flat before it made us crash, but having to come down pit road late really hurt our track position at the end. Racing at Talladega is wild, but I can walk away feeling confident about our run today, it was a good effort all around.”

GMS Racing PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Matt DiBenedetto Wins At Talladega, His First Career NASCAR National Series Win DGR NCWTS Recap: Talladega Superspeedway »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.