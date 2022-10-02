GMS Racing NCWTS Race Recap: Talladega

Quote: “I had a lot of fun learning how to properly race on a super speedway today in Talladega. We had a game plan of staying tough and surviving, and we did just that until the tri-oval on the last lap. Our Logitech G Chevy was a rocket ship, we had so much speed and it felt good to work with Grant for most of the race. We were one of the lucky ones that were able to catch our right rear tire going flat before it made us crash, but having to come down pit road late really hurt our track position at the end. Racing at Talladega is wild, but I can walk away feeling confident about our run today, it was a good effort all around.”