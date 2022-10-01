Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Camping World Truck Series & Xfinity Series Race Overview- Talladega Superspeedway

Jordan Anderson – No. 3 Dometic Outdoor Chevrolet Silverado Preview-

Talladega Superspeedway

- Practice; For Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Chevy Silverado 250 drivers will receive no practice time prior to qualifying.









– Starting Position; With no practice scheduled teams would move directly into qualifying Friday afternoon after technical inspection to determine the starting order for Saturday’s Chevy Silverado 250. In 2022, superspeedway qualifying for the NCWTS would consist of a two rounds of single truck single lap qualifying with the 10 fastest trucks in Round 1 moving on to Round 2 to determine the starting order of the Top-10. Hitting the racetrack 6th in Round 1, Anderson would place the No. 3 Dometic Outdoor truck inside the Top-10 in Round 1 to qualify for Round 2. In Round 2 Anderson would lay down a lap of 54.533 at 175.600 mph to place 9th. After the completion of qualifying the Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport Dometic Outdoor Chevrolet No. 3 will start 9th on the inside of row five for Saturday’s Chevy Silverado 250.







– Talladega Superspeedway Stats; Saturday’s Chevrolet Silverado 250 will mark Anderson’s sixth start at Talladega Superspeedway. In five previous starts, Anderson holds an average finish of 12.8 with a career best of 6th coming in 2020. Between Daytona International Speedway (DIS) and Talladega Superspeedway, Anderson has ten Superspeedway starts holding an average finish of 13.20 with a best of second coming twice at DIS.



- Dometic Outdoor; Dometic is a global market leader in the mobile living industry. Millions of people around the world use Dometic products in outdoor, marine, residential, and professional applications. Our motivation is to create products with outstanding design and reliability, to support our mission to make the outdoors more accessible and enjoyable for all. With a strong brand portfolio, Dometic operates in the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific – a unique global market reach with presence in over 100 countries. Dometic employs approximately 9,000 people worldwide, had net sales of SEK 21.5 billion (USD 2.5 billion) in 2021, and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.



Visit www.Dometic.com to learn more about the products Dometic Outdoors has available. Follow Dometic on Facebook, Instagram and You Tube.







- I Heart Mac & Cheese and More; I Heart Mac & Cheese is a fast-casual concept specializing in made-to-order, Build Your Own Bowls and Grilled Cheese sandwiches that guests can customize using a wide variety of chef-inspired proteins, ingredients and sauces. Thinking outside the bowl, the brand takes timeless comfort food in exciting culinary directions, resulting in diverse, crave-able menu options for everyone to enjoy. Led by CEO Steve Giordanella, the brand launched its first location in 2016 and currently operates corporate locations in Pembroke Pines, Jupiter and Boca Raton, Florida. The company’s unique franchising program has fueled nationwide brand growth – with operating franchise locations in Florida, Georgia, New York and Texas – and additional locations are slated to open in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Texas. I Heart Mac & Cheese was recently named #6 “Best Fast Casual Restaurant” in the USA TODAY 10 Best 2020 Reader’s Choice Awards. The innovative company was also recently featured on QSR Magazine’s “40/40 list for 2020: America’s Hottest Startup Fast Casuals”, and was ranked by Entrepreneur Magazine as one of the top new franchise opportunities. For more information on I Heart Mac & Cheese visit

IHeartMacandCheese.com.







– Chassis; JAR will bring Chassis No. 014 back to Talladega Superspeedway for Anderson to compete with for the third consecutive year. Chassis No. 014 attempted to qualify at DIS in February, but encountered engine issues and did not qualify for the race. Prior to Daytona, Chassis No. 014 would compete last October in the Chevy Silverado 250 at Talladega where it would claim a 11th place finish. After sitting for the Summer Chassis No. 14 would record a tie for Anderson’s best career NASCAR finish claiming the second position in a wild last lap finish in the NCWTS season opener at DIS. In 2020, Chassis No. 014 would earn JAR two top-ten finishes claiming the runner-up position in the closest finish in Daytona truck race history by a margin of 0.010 seconds behind Grant Enfinger in its debut, while in its second race of 2020 at Talladega Superspeedway No. 014 performed flawlessly claiming a sixth-place finish. In four races for JAR No. 014 has an average finish of 5.25.



Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview-

Talladega Superspeedway; October 1, 2022

Track; Talladega Superspeedway– Oval (2.66-Miles)

Race: Sparks 300; 113 Laps –25/25/63; 300.58 Miles

Date/Broadcast: Saturday; October 1, 2022 4:00 PM ET (3:00 PM CT)

TV: USA Network, and the NBC Sports App

Radio: Performance Racing Network (PRN)- Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Myatt Snider – No. 31 Tax Slayer Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview-

Talladega Superspeedway

- Practice; Similar to Spring 2022 race the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) will receive no practice time for Saturday’s Sparks 300.









– Starting Position; With no practice scheduled teams would move directly into qualifying Friday afternoon after technical inspection to determine the starting order for Saturday’s Sparks 300. In 2022, superspeedway qualifying for the NXS would consist of a two rounds of single car single lap qualifying with the 10 fastest cars in Round 1 moving on to Round 2 to determine the starting order of the Top-10. Hitting the racetrack 18th in Round 1, Snider would complete a lap of 53.277 at 179.740 ranking 21st overall in Round 1 failing to qualify for Round 2. After the completion of qualifying the Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport TaxSlayer Chevrolet No. 31 will start 21st on the inside of row 11 for Saturday afternoon’s Sparks 300.







– Talladega Superspeedway Stats; Saturday’s NXS Sparks 300 will mark Snider’s sixth NXS start at Talladega Superspeedway. In April of 2020, Snider would make his NXS debut at the 2.66-mile Alabama superspeedway earning himself a 27th place finish after lagging towards the back of the field most of the race and would get caught up in an accident caused by someone else at the front. The Fall race of 2020 would see Snider have much of the same happen as he would run mid-pack the entire race until a spinning car coming up track on the final lap would end his day resulting in 26th place finish. 2021, would see Snider move to a new team and put himself in contention in the Spring race running inside the Top-10 the entire race having a shot to win on the final lap running in fifth when the caution flag would come out. Reverting back to the previous timing loop Snider would be scored in the 9th position in the final run down. The Fall race of 2021 would see Snider running up front the entire race before getting caught up in the big one with 26 laps to go resulting in a disappointing 31st place finish after having a fast car all day.



Moving to JAR Bommarito Autosport in 2022 Snider would find himself running up front once again at Talladega in the Spring race at the completion of Stage 2 after qualifying in the 31st position. After multiple accidents in the final laps Snider was able to escape with a ninth-place finish. In five starts at Talladega Superspeedway in Xfinity Series competition Snider holds an average finish of 20.4. Snider has also made two starts in NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) in 2017 & 2018 earning himself a second and third place finish holding an average finish of 2.5.



- TaxSlayer; TaxSlayer is an easy-to-use online tax filing platform with unlimited support at a fraction of the cost of the competition. Trusted for over 50 years, the Augusta-based tech company successfully completed more than 10 million federal and state e-filed tax returns in 2021 and processed $15 billion in refunds. With over 15,000 reviews on consumer review site Trustpilot, 85% of customers rate TaxSlayer Great or Excellent. On top of ensuring 100% accuracy, TaxSlayer has a maximum refund guarantee and is committed to providing the right tools at the right price. For more information, visit TaxSlayer.com.







– Chassis; JAR Bommarito Autosport will bring Chassis No. 110 back to the track this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway for the Sparks 300. Chassis No. 110 last competed at Daytona International Speedway (DIS) after being delayed 3.5 hours. Snider would start the WaWa 250 in the 22nd position after qualifying would be cancelled and the grid would be set by the performance metrics system. In the first stage Snider would work as high as 8th before fading to the back of the pack at the conclusion of Stage 1 to avoid any possible accidents and would ultimately finish 18th. Stage 2 would see Snider run at the back of the lead pack and would work his way to finish ninth at the conclusion of Stage 2. The final stage would not see things as calm as accident after accident would occur. Snider would be involved in two accidents in the final stages that would require the car to come to pit row to repair damage. At the conclusion of the WaWa 250 Snider would survive with a 12th place finish.

