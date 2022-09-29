GMS Racing NCWTS Race Preview: Talladega Superspeedway

-- About Champion Power Equipment: Since 2003 Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson, Tennessee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto Canada. Today, Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. Visit ChampionPowerEqui pment.com for more information.

- Chassis History/Info: Enfinger and the No. 23 team will compete with chassis no. 141 at Talladega Superspeedway. This Chevrolet made its on-track debut in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway, where Grant ran inside the Top-10 for the majority of the event before getting swept up in a crash coming to the white flag. Saturday's race will mark the first time that this chassis has raced at 'Dega.

- Sweet Home Alabama: Every time the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series rolls into Talladega, hometown fans have Grant Enfinger on pinned high on their list to cheer for. Enfinger, who grew up in nearby Fairhope, AL, has had plenty of memorable moments at his home track. In 2010, Enfinger made his first career NCWTS start at the 2.66-mile super speedway, and in 2016, he earned his first career victory in the series driving for GMS Racing. You'd better believe that this track is one of his favorite stops of the season!

- Trackside Appearances: Fans attending Saturday's Chevrolet Silverado 250 will have a chance to meet the hometown hero on race day at the NASCAR Trackside Live stage where he will be participating in a Q&A session from 9:30 AM - 9:45 AM local time.

- Breast Cancer Awareness: As part of a team tradition, Grant Enfinger will be honoring several women who have been affected by breast cancer with pink ribbons lining his No. 23 Chevrolet at Talladega. The women highlighted are family members of GMS Racing employees directly associated with his team.

- #FearTheFinger Playoffs Profile: One race down, two left to go in the Round of 8 for the NCWTS playoffs. Grant and the No. 23 team have been on a hot streak since the start of the postseason, posting four Top-5 finishes in four races including a win in the opening round at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. Entering Talladega, the veteran is seeded in seventh position in the points standings, currently 15 points below the cutline.

- GE Quote: Enfinger 's thoughts on racing at his home track during the Round of 8:

“Talladega is always a special place for me, so I’ve been looking forward to this weekend for a while. Jeff Hensley and the guys have our Champion Power Equipment Chevy as prepared as we can possibly be. Speedway racing is always chaotic, but hopefully we have the speed and make the right decisions to get some valuable stage points and contend for a win. Roll Tide!"