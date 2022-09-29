Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway | Chevrolet Silverado 250

Driver: Kaz Grala Primary Partner(s): Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc. Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST Crew Chief: Steven Dawson 2022 Driver Points Position: 29th 2022 Owner Points Position: 18th Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies Notes of Interest: Still Truckin’: This weekend at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Kaz Grala as the driver of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST who returns to the organization for the 11th time during the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season. The former Truck Series winner has competed for Young’s Motorsports at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, Circuit of the Americas (COTA), Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt Track, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, Knoxville Raceway, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Pocono (Pa.) Raceway, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Richmond (Va.) Raceway and most recently at Kansas Speedway earlier this month. Sponsor Intel: For the 21st Truck Series race of 2022, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Texas-based Young’s Building Systems and Randco Industries Inc. as the primary marketing partners on Grala’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the Chevrolet Silverado 250. Welcome Back: Young’s Motorsports and Grala welcome back Ruedebusch as an associate marketing partner on Grala’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 94-lap event this weekend. Ruedebusch Development & Construction Inc. is a highly qualified, vertically integrated full-service commercial construction, and real estate development company located in Madison, Wisconsin which offers: Commercial Real Estate Development Design Build Construction Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Economic Development, Commercial Real Estate, and Facility Consulting. The Lowdown: Earlier this year Young’s Motorsports confirmed that Grala who will race in all three of NASCAR’s national divisions throughout the 2022 season will pilot the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST for a minimum of 11 races throughout the season including Saturday afternoon’s Chevrolet Silverado 250. In addition to Las Vegas, COTA, Bristol, Sonoma, Knoxville, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Pocono, Indianapolis, Richmond, Kansas and Talladega, Grala is also slated to race in the penultimate Truck Series race of the year at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway. 2022: In his 10 Truck Series races this season as the pilot of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports flagship entry, Grala has delivered a season-high seventh-place finish in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150. In addition to his top-10 finish at Mid-Ohio, Grala has also delivered two top-15 finishes with 14th place efforts twice in March at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) and in the inaugural Door Dash 250 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway in June. In his other events for the Mooresville, N.C.-based team, Grala has finished 30th at Las Vegas, and 26th twice at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt and Knoxville Raceway, 23rd at Pocono Raceway, a solid 20th in the TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, 22nd at Richmond (Va.) Raceway and earned his fifth top-20 finish of the season in his most recent race at Kansas Speedway respectively. Kaz Grala Truck Series Talladega Superspeedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Chevrolet Silverado 250 at Talladega Superspeedway will mark Grala’s third NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at the famed Alabama 2.66-mile superspeedway. In his two previous efforts, he has earned a track-best of ninth after starting 28th in the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 250 for Niece Motorsports. He holds an average finish at Talladega of 19.0. Kaz Grala Truck Series Superspeedway Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a superspeedway, Grala has made three starts throughout his career with one win, two top 10s and carrying an average finishing position of 13.0. Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway | UNOH 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Grala’s teammate Jesse Little made his planned final Truck Series race of his career in the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics. After starting his 13th race of the Truck Series season from the 25th place starting position, Little contended for a top-20 finish before settling for a lead lap 25th place finish at the checkered flag. Calling the Shots: Guiding Grala as crew chief of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief Steven Dawson. A long-time Young’s Motorsports employee, Dawson will serve as crew chief for just his 21st Truck Series race. The Chevrolet Silverado 250 will be his first race as crew chief at the monstrous 2.66-mile facility. Dawson, 34, is a native of Concord, N.C. Follow on Social Media: For more on Kaz Grala, please visit, kazgrala.com, like him on Facebook (Kaz Grala) and follow him on Twitter (@KazGrala). For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). Kaz Grala Pre-Race Quote: On Talladega Superspeedway: “I have really high hopes for Talladega this weekend. Young’s Motorsports has won two of the last three Talladega races, so I know that we’re going to have a good piece to work with. “We’re focused on getting the flagship No. 02 Truck in Victory Lane for the first time ever and we feel like this weekend could be a great opportunity to do so. “First, we’ll have the survive the chaos that the Truck Series always provides on the superspeedways, so that’s our game plan for the race. “If we can accomplish that, then we’ll be in a really good position to capitalize when it counts.”