John Hunter Nemechek - No. 4 Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Tundra Camping World Trucks Talladega Preview

How will you approach Talladega Being nine points below the cutoff with two races remaining in this round?

“You just have to go race. Stage points matter and finishing position matters. Talladega can make or break you.”

You were so close to a win there last year. Do you feel like maybe it owes you one?

“It's superspeedway racing. All you can do is put yourself in a position to have a shot at the end and control everything you can control. It would be a very good weekend to get back to victory lane and lock ourselves into the Championship 4.”

What do you think makes a good superspeedway racer?