GMS Racing & Jack Wood Gear Up With Logitech G at Talladega and Homestead-Miami

GMS Racing is proud to debut an innovative partnership with Logitech G, the global leader in PC and console gaming gear, for a two-race primary sponsorship in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. The most iconic name in gaming will be featured on Jack Wood's No. 24 Chevrolet at Talladega Superspeedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway during the month of October.

Whether it's headsets, keyboards, mice, or sim racing wheels, Logitech G products can be found all throughout the NASCAR garage area. Just this past week, the brand introduced their new Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel, the first in their lineup to use Direct Drive along with their industry-leading TRUEFORCE feedback technology.

Everyone knows that a great wheel needs a great set of pedals, so the engineering team also unveiled some all-new Logitech G PRO Racing Pedals, featuring a modular design with a load cell brake pedal and customizable strength settings. The new products are the perfect training tool for professional drivers and esports racers alike, and will both make a big splash in the sim racing market.

Logitech G recently brought Jack Wood onboard as one of their official athlete ambassadors a few months ago, and look to heighten their involvement within the sport by promoting their brand on track for the first time in the company's history. Hardcore sim racing fans will instantly recognize the black, white, and cyan color scheme as it makes its first laps this weekend.

Wood is excited to jump behind the wheel of the Logitech G Chevy, stating "I've been counting down the days till we could finally release this awesome partnership with the team at Logitech G. Their brand aligns perfectly with what I enjoy doing off the track. When I first got started in racing, I used Logitech's racing wheels to get me up to speed, so to bring them into sport in such a big way is really special. I know that there is going to be a lot of fans from the esports community on our side as we carry their iconic colors, and I am so glad to have their support at Talladega and Homestead."

The rookie has one previous NCWTS start at Talladega which came last season, but will be making his first career start at Homestead-Miami later this month. With minimal track time, Wood credits the Logitech G family of products for helping him gain an edge before he competes at these venues.

“Logitech has a long heritage of innovating racing simulation products that offer the most realistic racing experience at home. We’re thrilled to sponsor Jack Wood in the #24 Chevrolet Silverado for GMS Racing at Talladega and Homestead, a new up-and-coming driver, who loves racing on our products, with an exciting future ahead of him," said Jim Hoey, head of simulation gaming at Logitech G.

Watch Jack Wood debut the No. 24 Logitech G Chevrolet Silverado RST at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, October 1st at 12:30 PM ET on FS1. The following race at Homestead-Miami Speedway is also scheduled for Saturday, October 22nd at 1:00 PM ET on FS1. Follow Jack across all social media platforms with his official handle, @DriverJackWood.

GMS Racing PR