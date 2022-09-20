﻿Natalie Decker’s Partnership With Diesel Beverages Approved by Nascar – Together They Will Be Truckin’ in Dega October 1, 2022

Natalie Decker is back and will be bringing a new partner to the NASCAR scene. Diesel Beverages has partnered with Decker for the Talladega Superspeedway 250 Camping World Truck Series.

Yes, you read that correctly, Truck Series!

Natalie Decker Reunites with Reaume Brother Racing and signs a one off NASCAR Truck race in the #43 Diesel Beverages Truck. “We have been working with Natalie for awhile now, and we are all really excited to have her drive our #43 truck at Talladega. She brings a lot of great energy to the track and shop, which is very contagious, and we are looking forward to giving her a great opportunity when she returns to the Truck Series come October. I am very confident in Natalie that she will do an awesome job at Talladega.” Stated owner Josh Reaume.

Natalie Decker is the highest finishing female in the NASCAR Truck Series with a p5 at Daytona under the Niece Motorsports team and ran a part time truck season with David Gilleland, so trucks aren’t new to Decker.

Natalie explains, “I am extremely excited to be back in the truck series, especially with RBR, I love working with Josh (Reaume) and the whole team, I always enjoy being at the shop and going to the track with them. It’s been over two years since I’ve been in the truck and I can’t wait to hit the track at Talladega. Diesel Beverages partnership means a lot to me, being born with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis and living with a chronic illness it’s so important to put your health first. Diesel water has helped me recover faster from workouts and as well as long workdays. With Diesel Beverages on board we have an awesome opportunity to share with the NASCAR fans their revolutionary water and my ‘Thirst for more racing’ is totally being fulfilled by Diesel Water’s partnership! I know my fans will totally support them!”

Co-Founder and COO of Diesel Beverages, Natalie Mondine states, “We are beyond thrilled to be sponsoring Natalie Decker, she is such a talented and tenacious young woman. This is going to be a very exciting race for Nascar fans, and we are looking forward to cheering Natalie on! “

Catch the NASCAR Camping World Truck 250 Race October 1, 2022 12:30pm ET on: USA Network, MRN Radio, Sirusxm

DIESEL WATER:

Awaken your taste buds with our revolutionary carbonated water, flavored ONLY with botanical terpenes, derived from our own strain-specific cannabis (Hemp). Experience the naturally delicious benefits of cannabis terpenes, without the high.

Terpenes are the essence of Cannabis, but they are also found in many other plants, fruits and herbs. Not only are they responsible for flavor and aromatics, Terpenes have many health benefits as well. We carefully select and cultivate each of our strains for their unique and delicious Terpene profiles, as well as their potential effects on health and well being.

Bred for their distinct flavor and aroma, Terpenes are the delicate essence of Cannabis responsible for taste and smell of each strain. We carefully remove these aromatic compounds directly from our plants so as to keep these valuable essences in tact. The result is a pure oil that smells identical to the living plant.

https://www.dieselbeverages.com/about/

Decker Racing PR