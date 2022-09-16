Corey Heim Earns 10th-Place Finish in Bristol Truck Debut

· Heim lined up in fifth for Thursday’s UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway after posting a qualifying lap of 15.327 seconds at 125.191 mph.

· The 20-year-old driver maintained his position within the top 10 and was scored in sixth as the field started to navigate their way through lapped traffic in the opening stage.

· When the first caution of the night came out on lap 36, Heim reported his Crescent Tools Tundra was “a tick free on entry, but tight on exit”.