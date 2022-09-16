Corey Heim Earns 10th-Place Finish in Bristol Truck Debut

· Heim lined up in fifth for Thursday’s UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway after posting a qualifying lap of 15.327 seconds at 125.191 mph.
· The 20-year-old driver maintained his position within the top 10 and was scored in sixth as the field started to navigate their way through lapped traffic in the opening stage.
· When the first caution of the night came out on lap 36, Heim reported his Crescent Tools Tundra was “a tick free on entry, but tight on exit”.
· As the field went back green for the final eight laps of the opening stanza, Heim’s No. 51 Tundra continued to tighten up on him as he reported that he was “awful in traffic” after taking the green-and-white checkered flag in eighth.