John Hunter Nemechek Finishes 12th in Round of 8 Opener at Bristol

· The No. 4 over wall the crew executed another four tire and fuel stop at the stage break, sending Nemechek back out on track to restart in 11th.

· Just under 20 laps into the second stage, Nemechek had cracked into the top-10 for the first time of the night as crew chief Eric Phillips came over the radio and encouraged him to “keep soldiering on”.

· When the third caution of the night came out on lap 86, Nemechek was running in 10th and reported that his No. 4 Tundra was “struggling to wrap the bottom and is tight on exit”.