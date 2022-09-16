After Winning Opening Two Stages, Chandler Smith Finishes Ninth at Bristol

· Before hitting pit road, Smith communicated to Stockman “too tight on exit, entry is fine.” The veteran crew chief ordered up a four-tire and fuel stop with a wedge adjustment and the No. 18 Safelite Tundra TRD Pro would be the first truck to exit pit road.

· Fourteen trucks had remained on track, leaving Smith the 15th driver to elect their position for the ensuing restart. The talented youngster would start his climb back through the field from the top of the seventh row when the Final Stage went green on lap 121.

· On lap 125 he was scored 13 th and on lap 136 cracked the top 10. He was scored in the eighth position when the fifth caution of the night occurred with 50 laps remaining.

· The Georgia driver chose to start from the top of the fourth row when the field went back green on lap 156. He made a strong surge heading into Turn 1 but was forced to get on the brakes as another competitor in front of him didn’t get as strong of a restart.

· When the sixth and final caution waved on lap 179, Smith was scored in the eighth position. He communicated to Stockman that he was still “a tick too snug.”