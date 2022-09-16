DGR NCWTS Recap: Bristol Motor Speedway

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Dead on Tools Ford F-150
Start: 17th
Stage 1: 20th
Stage 2: 5th
Finish: 16th
Taylor Gray qualified 17th for Thursday's 200-lap event at Bristol Motor Speedway. The Dead On Tools F-150 fought some instability early as Gray was too free in the center. During the first round of pit spots, the No. 17 fell to the back of the field after a hangup on the left side. However, the balance returned to Gray's F-150 as the night wore on, climbing to fifth following a cycle of pit stops to end Stage 2. Some more gremlins would plague Gray during the final stage, with the truck repeatedly popping out of gear while sustaining a hole in the right front. Needing valuable track position, Gray refrained from any additional pit stops the rest of the night. With passing being quite tricky throughout the race, Gray worked his way back to 16th before the checkered flag flew at Bristol Motor Speedway.