GMS Racing NCWTS Race Recap: Bristol Motor Speedway

Quote: You know what happened tonight, you finished in the Top-5, but still fall below that cut line, so what do you take away from Bristol?

“Yeah, I mean honestly, we’re in the same position that we were coming here. I feel like we are in a must-win situation, but we gave it everything we could. We had a pretty okay Champion Power Equipment Chevy. If we could have gotten out to the lead, we could have stole it. But running fifth, we were a fifth place truck; running fifteenth, we were a fifteenth place truck. It is what it is, we made the right call to try and win the race there. I don’t know if we were good enough to do that, but that was the strategy that we chose. I think we would have balanced out either way points wise, but we would have had a worse finish if we opted for the stage points. But overall, we were making gains; anytime we show up to a short track, we want to contend for a win, and we didn’t do that tonight. [I was] hoping to steal one tonight, but congratulations to Ty and those guys, they did a great job tonight.”

Yeah, he was able to get his first win. Now, you are a student of the sport, I know that you watch all of these guys and watch how these races unfold, but as you look ahead to these next two races in this Round of 8, what do you need to do inside of the truck?

“I think we need to be aggressive and go for a win, you know? Yeah, it’s possible to point our way in, but I’m not banking on that. Obviously, we’re going to Talladega, the hometown track next, which is enjoyable, but definitely you can’t count on anything there. But I’m really looking forward to finishing the year off strong. I feel like we’ve got an opportunity to win anytime we show up. You know Hensley and I have run really well at Homestead as well. I feel like we can win either of these next two, and that’s what we’ve got to do.”