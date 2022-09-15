Young’s Motorsports Bristol Motor Speedway September Truck Series Team Preview

Driver: Jesse Little Primary Partner(s): David's Electric Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST Crew Chief: Steven Dawson 2022 Driver Points Position: 26th 2022 Owner Points Position: 18th Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies Notes of Interest: Little’s Back: This weekend at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Jesse Little as the driver of the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST. Little returns to the organization for his 10th of 12 confirmed races aboard the team’s flagship entry. Little returns to NASCAR Camping World Truck Series competition aboard the team’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the first time since Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway in June where he recorded a strong top-20 finish in the Rackley Roofing 200. Since Nashville, Little has competed in three additional races for Young’s Motorsports driving the team’s No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST, where he earned a numbered-best 15th place finish at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. Sponsor Intel: For the 20th Truck Series race of 2022, Young’s Motorsports welcomes new partner David's Electric as the primary marketing partner on Little’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the UNOH 200. David's Electric specializes in commercial services. David's Electric provides commercial electrical services for a variety of businesses and industries. David's Electric provides a thorough consultation to explain your available options. With that information, you can choose the scope of work that’s right for your home or business and for your budget. David's Electric strives to save you both time and money by combining experience, high-quality parts and equipment, and exceptional service. They will stick with the job until you are satisfied. Local Support: For the penultimate short track race of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Jesse Little welcomes back long-time partner Visit Kingsport in an associate marketing pole on his No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado. Kingsport is a city full of originals. Pal’s Sudden Service was born here, as was the recipe for the Original Long Island Iced Tea. The hand-carved carousel is a beloved original too, as are our music, brews, cultural experiences, and outdoor adventures. Kingsport, Tennessee is also home to many scenic trails, outdoor activities and unique restaurants and breweries. Kingsport, Tennessee is within a day's drive of 70 percent of the United States population. You can find out more information on the Visit Kingsport website. More Support: Visone RV, another long-time partner of Little will support his 13th Truck Series race of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season at Bristol Motor Speedway. Visone RV, based in East Bernstadt, Kentucky has the world’s largest selection of new and used Motor Home parts in the nation. Visone RV takes great pride and pleasure in selling new and used RVs and specializes in finding the most hard-to-find motor home and camper parts regardless of make or model year. Visone RV strives to provide the best products and unequaled service for our customers. Visone’s great success and countless happy customers are a direct result of the relentless effort to acquire quality items and make them available to the public at wholesale or below prices. Visone supplies RV motor home repair facilities across the country with a goal to always describe and disclose as much information to the best of their ability about all parts they sell. Approaching Stretch Drive: Thursday night’s UNOH 200 indicates Jesse Little is approaching the stretch drive of his 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series program with the veteran Mooresville, N.C.-based team. Little kicked off his partial schedule with the Mooresville, N.C.-based team with an impressive sixth-place finish aboard the No. 02 Shriners Children's Hospitals Chevrolet Silverado RST after starting a season-high ninth in the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February. Overall, he has captured one top-10, three top-15s, six top-20s and holds an average finish of 20.4 entering the second race of the 2022 Truck Series season from “Thunder Valley.” Jesse Little Truck Series Bristol Motor Speedway Track Stats: Thursday night’s UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway will mark Little’s fifth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at the 0.533-mile short track. In his previous four starts, Little earned a track-best of 13th after starting 10th in a collaborative effort between ThorSport Racing and JJL Motorsports in the 2017 UNOH 200. Jesse Little Truck Series Short Track Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a short track, Little has made nine starts throughout his career with two top-10 finishes, while also carrying an average finishing position of 18.6. Kansas Speedway | Kansas Lottery 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway, Kaz Grala took the helm of the No. 02 Buchanan Hauling & Rigging Chevrolet Silverado RST. After starting the race from the 30th place starting position, Grala progressively moved forward during the 134-lap and utilized pit strategy in Stage 3 to collect a respectable 18th place finish. Calling the Shots: Guiding Little as crew chief of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief Steven Dawson. A long-time Young’s Motorsports employee, Dawson will serve as crew chief for just his 20th Truck Series race. The UNOH 200 will be his second race as crew chief at the track dubbed the “World’s Fastest-Half Mile.” Dawson, 34, is a native of Concord, N.C. Follow on Social Media: For more on Jesse Little, please like him on Facebook (Jesse Little Racing) and follow on Instagram (@JesseLittle97) and Twitter (@JesseLittle97). For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). Jesse Little Pre-Race Quote: On Bristol Motor Speedway: "The Bristol night race is always a special one. This Thursday I'll get to run the high banks with my No. 02 Young’s Motorsports team and some of my most long-standing partners, David's Electric, Visit Kingsport and Visone RV will be riding on board for the 200 laps. "I have always been so thankful to have their support and really look forward to giving all of them and the team of guys the strong run they all deserve."