Carson Hocevar - UNOH 200 Race Advance

Hocevar on Thursday night’s race at Bristol: “We still have a lot to race for during the final stretch of the season and we’re bringing a strong Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado to Bristol this week. We had a shot at the win back in April which gives us a lot of confidence heading into Thursday night, and there’s no reason we can’t run up front again this week.”

Hocevar at Bristol Motor Speedway: Hocevar makes his fifth career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start Thursday night at Bristol Motor Speedway and his third on the concrete surface. He led six laps en route to a sixth-place finish in last September’s event at the half-mile oval.

Additionally, Hocevar led 55 laps en route to a second-place finish at Bristol Dirt in April.

Friday night’s race in Kansas marks Hocevar’s 51st career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start.

On the Truck: Hocevar will pilot the No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado Thursday night at Bristol Motor Speedway with associate sponsorship from Andy’s Frozen Custard.

Niece Motorsports PR