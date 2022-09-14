GMS Racing NCWTS Race Preview: Bristol Motor Speedway

-- About Champion Power Equipment: Since 2003 Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson, Tennessee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto Canada. Today, Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. Visit ChampionPowerEqui pment.com for more information.

- Chassis History/Info: Enfinger and the No. 23 team will compete with chassis no. 329 in Thunder Valley tomorrow night. This chassis was most previously raced at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park back in July, where Enfinger drove it to victory lane for his first win of the season. Though it has never been raced at Bristol before, in two short track starts this season, it delivered two top-10 finishes.

- Trackside Appearances: Fans attending Thursday's UNOH 200 will have two opportunities to meet Grant Enfinger, as he will be joining the crew at the Team Chevy Stage from 1:45 PM to 2:00 PM, followed by an appearance at the Food City Stage from 3:45 PM to 4:00 PM. Both of these displays are located in the Bristol Motor Speedway fan zone and are accessible by all ticket holders.

- #FearTheFinger Playoffs Profile: Grant Enfinger secured his spot in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Round of 8 by virtue of his win in the opening race of the post season, but enters this round as the seventh seed. The driver of the No. 23 Chevrolet has had Bristol Motor Speedway marked on his calendar since the start of the season, as the combined success from driver, crew chief, and team is pretty noteworthy. Jeff Hensley won his first NCWTS race as a crew chief at the track in 2005 with Mike Skinner, and GMS Racing holds four NCWTS wins with Ben Kennedy, Johnny Sauter, Brett Moffitt, and Sam Mayer.

- GE Quote: Enfinger 's thoughts on beginning this next round of the playoffs at Bristol:

“Honestly, our strategy for the other races in this round won't matter until we get past Bristol. Jeff (Hensley, Crew Chief) and the rest of the No. 23 Champion Power Equipment team have put a lot of effort behind our chassis this week - it's the same one that we raced at IRP with. So hopefully, that goes well for us, but you never know how it's going to play out at that track. There are eight of us that want to go out there and lock ourselves into the championship, so it's going to be a tough fight no doubt. We can't really look past this race, because depending on how our race at Bristol goes to open this next round will determine our outlook moving forward."