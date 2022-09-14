Ankrum Looks to Close the Short Track Season Strong at Bristol

Short Track Wrap Up … Tyler Ankrum will wrap up the short track portion of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season at Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) on Thursday night. The driver of the No. 16 LiUNA! Toyota Tundra TRD Pro has collected a pair of top-10 finishes in three short track events thus far in 2022 and looks to add another at “Thunder Valley”. The Californian recently posted his best result of the year at the 0.686-mile short track at Indianapolis Raceway Park (IRP) in August and looks to elevate that mark in his fourth start on the BMS concrete.

Bristol History … In three prior events on BMS’ concrete surface, Ankrum has collected one top-10 finish, a seventh-place result in 2020 after leading 53 circuits. He has made 13 short track starts in Camping World Trucks competition in addition to two appearances on BMS’ red clay surface in 2021 and earlier this season. Beyond his Camping World Trucks exploits at “The Last Great Colosseum”, Ankrum also has a top-five result from his 2018 ARCA Menards Series East championship season.

Season to Date … Through 19 of 23 events, Ankrum continues to reside in the 12th position in the driver championship standings. He has a best finish of sixth, average finish of 15.2 and owns seven top-10 finishes.

Chassis Selection … Crew chief Scott Zipadelli and the No. 16 HRE team have prepared chassis No. 008 for Ankrum to pilot in the final short track event of the year. This Toyota Tundra TRD Pro most recently appeared at Nashville Superspeedway in June when he tallied a seventh-place run, which at the time tied a season-high finish. Prior to that, chassis No. 008 scored a top-1- finish at Darlington Raceway in May.

Tune In … FOX Sports 1 will have live coverage all day at Bristol, beginning with practice and qualifying at 4:30 p.m. ET, followed by the green flag at 9:00 p.m. ET. Stay connected with the No. 16 LIUNA team by following @Hattori_Racing on Twitter, @hattoriracing on Instagram, and Hattori Racing Enterprises on Facebook.

Tyler Ankrum Quote:

On returning to Bristol:

“Bristol is one of the most fun and challenging racetracks we go to. I always enjoy the short tracks and we’ve been pretty good at each one this year. Bristol is unlike any other on our schedule, obviously, but I think we can continue to improve our performance this week with our LIUNA Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. We had a really strong truck last week at Kansas and we’ve all been eager to get back to the track after a short week. Hopefully we can have a smooth night and knock down some strong finishes over this final stretch of the season.”

HRE PR