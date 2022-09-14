NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Added to 2023 All-Star Weekend Lineup

With the announcement of NASCAR’s full 2023 schedule, fans have even more reason to get excited about the return of NASCAR racing to North Wilkesboro Speedway next year. As part of NASCAR’s return to the famed 0.625-mile short track, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series has been added to the NASCAR All-Star Race weekend, May 19-21, 2023.

The addition of the truck series showdown comes the week after Speedway Motorsports and NASCAR announced that NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season would include a trip to one of the sport’s most storied venues for the NASCAR All-Star Race.

The Truck Series will race Saturday, May 20, as a prelude to the long-awaited return of the Cup Series in the NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday, May 21.

North Wilkesboro, then a dirt track, hosted its first race in May of 1947. Over the next five decades, the 0.625-mile circuit hosted 93 NASCAR Cup Series races – its list of winners a variable who’s who of NASCAR royalty, including Richard Petty, Darrell Waltrip, Dale Earnhardt, Cale Yarborough and hometown hero Benny Parsons. Next year, the 39th running of the NASCAR All-Star Race will mark the first Cup Series event at North Wilkesboro Speedway since 1996.

The CRAFTSMAN Truck Series last raced at North Wilkesboro in 1996, when NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Mark Martin took the checkered flag. The 2023 event will mark only the third time the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series has raced at North Wilkesboro.

Information on ticket availability and event schedules for on-track competition and fan entertainment will be announced at a later date. Register for the “Join the Movement” email list and follow North Wilkesboro Speedway social channels to stay up-to-date on all the latest information. Both the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race and the NASCAR All-Star Race will be broadcast on FS1, the Motor Racing Network and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

NWS PR