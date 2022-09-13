Ohio Logistics to Serve as Primary Partner of Ben Rhodes’ No. 99 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro at Bristol Motor Speedway

ThorSport Racing is proud to partner with Ohio Logistics as it will serve as the primary partner on the No. 99 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro of Ben Rhodes at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Ohio Logistics provides all of the assets and operational support necessary to meet your most sophisticated logistics requirements.

Working out of a single 40,000 sq. ft. warehouse in Findlay, OH, we began our operations in June of 1988. Today, Ohio Logistics successfully maintains 25 locations serving six states. With over 6 million sq. ft. of state-of-the-art warehouse space, we are one of the largest privately held logistics firms in the Midwest.

“We feel incredibly fortunate and thankful with the opportunities that have been presented to us. This is the reason for our strong belief in ‘giving back’ through programs to benefit not only the communities in which we operate, but to our Veterans that have given us our freedoms,” said Chuck Bills, President and CEO of Ohio Logistics. As a result of Ohio Logistics’ successes, growth, and philanthropy, we proudly accepted the Hancock County 2017 Small Business of the Year Award, as well as receiving the Business Excellence Award presented by the Entrepreneurial & Business Excellence Hall of Fame.

Built on a sound financial base, Ohio Logistics will strive to bring your ideas to reality regarding your supply-chain management needs.

“As you know ThorSport Racing is proud of their Ohio roots, so representing a company with the same attitude for a fun race weekend,” said Rhodes. We have a lot of levels that we connect on. Even though this Bristol race doesn’t have dirt on it, I’m hoping we can give our new partners and race fans quite a show. To sweep Bristol for the year would mean the world to me.

Catch all the racing action from Bristol Motor Speedway Thursday, Sept. 15. Race coverage begins at 9:00 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1. Additional coverage can be found via the Motor Racing Network (MRN).

Thorsport PR