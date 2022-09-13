MHR Drivers Return To The Last Great Colosseum

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing will field three Chevy Silverados at Bristol Motor Speedway, known as The Last Great Colosseum, for the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics on Thursday night under the lights.

The MHR driver lineup includes Derek Kraus, driver of the No.19 NAPA AutoCare Chevrolet Silverado; Colby Howard, in the No.91 Gates Hydraulics Chevrolet Silverado; and Jake Garcia, driver of the No.35 Quanta Services Chevrolet Silverado.

The last time the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series raced at Bristol Motor Speedway back in April, the track was covered in dirt. This time around the series will be racing on the historic, high-banked, half-mile concrete surface.

Kraus has two series starts on Bristol’s paved track, with a best finish of 13th in last year’s event. He also competed in two NASCAR K&N Pro Series East races at Bristol, with a best finish of sixth in 2019. Howard registered a 15th-place finish last year, in his only Camping World Truck Series start on the paved Bristol track. Garcia has competed at Bristol in a pro late model race and in a super late model race.

Kraus attended select outreach events held by Bristol Motor Speedway and the University of Northwestern Ohio this week. On Monday, he visited Greene Technology Center in Greenville, Tennessee – which included a meet-and-greet and question-and-answer session with students and teachers, and an autograph session. Then on Tuesday, Kraus visited Tennessee High School and the Unicoi County Career & Technical Education. The MHR team had the No.19 NAPA AUTO PARTS Chevrolet show truck at the events.

Practice/Qualifying

The format for practice and qualifying at Bristol will involve a 20-minute warm-up/practice session on Thursday afternoon – followed by qualifying, with a single-truck, two-lap format.

Quote – Derek Kraus

“I am looking forward to Bristol. It’s one of the most fun tracks on the schedule and I always enjoy going there. It will be cool to have Incredible Bank on the truck as well!”

Quote – Colby Howard

“I am excited to return to Bristol. We had a solid run when we competed on dirt back in April. I am hoping to bring it to the race this Thursday!”

Quote – Jake Garcia

“I’m excited to run Bristol in the Camping World Truck Series. It’s a track where I’ve had speed in late models, and I hope that carries over into Thursday night’s race. Running this race is a great opportunity and I hope to make the most out of it.”

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Event:

Race: UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics (200 Laps) (Race 20 of 23) Sept. 15, 2022

Location: Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn. (1/2-mile oval)

Television: FS1 on Sept. 15 at 9 p.m. ET

Derek Kraus

No. 19 NAPA AutoCare Chevrolet Silverado RST

Age: 21

Hometown: Stratford, Wis.

Career series stats: 69 starts, 3 poles, 4 top fives, 25 top 10s

Most recent series finish: 21st – Kansas (9/9/22)

Best career series finish: 2nd – Darlington (9/6/20)

Bristol stats: 2 series starts (Best finish – 13th on 9/16/21)

2022 series stats:

Races: 19 starts, 1 pole, 6 top 10s

Laps completed: 2,535/2,604

Laps led: 15

Series standings: 11th

Colby Howard

No. 91 Gates Hydraulics Chevrolet Silverado RST

Age: 20

Hometown: Simpsonville, S.C.

Career series stats: 24 starts, 2 top 10s

Most recent series finish: 9th – Kansas (9/9/22)

Best career series finish: 9th, twice – Mid-Ohio (7/9/22), Kansas (9/9/22)

Bristol stats: 1 series start (Finish – 15th on 9/16/21)

2022 series stats:

Races: 19 starts, 2 top 10s

Laps completed: 2,458/2,604

Laps led: 10

Series standings: 18th

Jake Garcia

No. 35 Quanta Chevrolet Silverado RST

Age: 17

Hometown: Monroe, Ga.

Career series stats: 3 starts

Most recent series finish: 20th – Richmond (8/13/22)

Best career series finish: 20th – Richmond (8/13/22)

Bristol stats: First series start at this track

