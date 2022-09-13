DGR NCWTS Advance: Bristol Motor Speedway

|
Taylor Gray, No. 17 Dead On Tools Ford F-150
- Taylor Gray straps in for double duty as he makes his seventh NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start in 2022.
- Gray has shown great promise in his limited NCWTS outings, coming within a few laps of a victory at IRP before contact took him out of contention. Last time out at Richmond Raceway, the Artesia, NM, had his best career NCWTS outing, netting a sixth-place finish.
- Gray has made one previous NCWTS start at Bristol Motor Speedway, coming home 29th in his his first appearance at the famous track. In ARCA Menards Series competition, Gray had a best finish of third in 2021.
- Crew Chief Chad Johnston has enjoyed several strong runs at the half-mile oval. In his Cup Series career, Johnston has earned five top-fives and nine top-10s.
