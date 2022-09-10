Chandler Smith Finishes Sixth at Kansas

• Before hitting pit road, Smith communicated to Stockman “little tight on exit, I about knock the wall down if I commit to the throttle.”

• After a four tire and fuel stop, with an air pressure adjustment, the 20-year-old driver elected to line up on the top of the fifth row when the Final Stage went green on lap 64.

• After an early caution, Smith lined up on the bottom of the fifth row on the ensuing restart. He began to make his way forward, reaching the seventh position when the fourth and final caution of the race flew on lap 74. With not being inside the pit window to make it to the end of the race on fuel, Stockman kept his driver on track to maintain the track position that they had just earned.

• Under caution, Smith communicated, “I think I have something to work with here.” The Safelite Tundra lined up on the top of the fourth row when the field went back green on lap 81. When the field settled in line Smith was scored in the sixth position.

• As the race continued under green-flag conditions, Smith reported that his Toyota was “tight late exit,” as he continued to be scored in the sixth position. Stockman summoned his young driver to pit road under green on lap 103 for four fresh tires and enough fuel to make it to the end of the 134-lap event.

• With eight drivers that pitted during the lap-75 caution remaining on track, Smith returned to the track in the 14th position.