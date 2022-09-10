DGR NCWTS Recap: Kansas Speedway

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Odyssey Battery Ford F-150
Start: 17th
Stage 1: 26th
Stage 2: 21st
Finish: 23rd
Hailie Deegan qualified 17th for the Kansas Lottery 200 at Kansas Speedway. The 21-year-old fired off uncomfortable, fighting a tight condition in the race's opening laps. After settling in, Deegan finished the first stage in 26th. After a big swing by Crew Chief Jerry Baxter calling for a spring rubber and track-bar adjustment heading into Stage 2, Deegan steadily climbed the order, sitting in 21st heading into the race's final stage. Deegan relayed that the Odyssey Battery Ford F-150 was too loose, as the crew made another round of adjustments for the race's final 75 laps. The Temecula, CA native climbed as high as 14th in the final stage before tightness in the middle of the corners halted her progress. Following a green flag pit stop on lap 110, Deegan rejoined the field in the 25th – climbing two more spots by race end to earn a 23rd-place finish at the Kansas Lottery 200.