GMS Racing NCWTS Race Recap: Kansas Speedway II

Quote: Well, Grant Enfinger won the first race in this round and brought the same truck back [from last race], so we expected you to be pretty good. You ended up with a Top-5, but what were you guys lacking tonight?

"Yeah, just a little bit of a struggle at the drop of the green flag, but Jeff Hensley and our pit crew made some great adjustments and gained us some great positions on pit road. We got into a Top-5 situation there after that first pit stop, I feel like. I was hoping that we could have contended for a win for our Cancer Heroes, Anastasia and Kären, and also Allegiant Travel, but a Top-5, we'll take it, and all eyes are on Bristol now, that's the only race that matters to me now."

Yeah, you told me that's the only race that you are thinking about not looking past it. How important is it for you to go out there and get that first race win in this next round of the playoffs?

"Obviously, that's all of our goals for next week. But really, your strategy changes based on how Bristol goes, so it doesn't do us any good to look past Bristol at this point. I definitely feel that there's a great opportunity for us. Bristol has been great for me in the past; I ran second there last year, but it's been really good for GMS Racing the last few years. They've got a couple wins there, so hopefully we can go out and give them another one."