John Hunter Nemechek scored the pole at Kansas Speedway for Friday’s truck event at the 1.5-mile Kansas oval. Nemechek, earning three straight poles at the track, goes into the Kansas Lottery 200 starting on his eighth career pole start.

Nemechek, posting a 30.779s / 175.444 mph, scored a fifth-place finish at Kansas last season in May 2021 and rolled to a sixth-place finish at the track in May 2022. Through 18 truck races this season, he has eight top five and 13 top 10 finishes along with a win.

Ty Majeski sat runner-up behind the pole winner. Majeski has eight top five and 12 top 10 finishes through 18 events.

Corey Heim sat third fastest on the qualifying sheet in the No. 51 Toyota. Heim seeks his third career Camping World Truck Series win, piloting the No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota.

Christian Eckes and Chandler Smith rounded out the top five starters.

Ben Rhodes, Ryan Preece, Matt Crafton, Zane Smith and Tanner Gray will take the green in the top 10.

The Kansas Lottery 200 airs live on FS1 and MRN Radio at 7:30 p.m. ET.

