Friday, Sep 09

Young’s Motorsports Kansas Speedway II September Truck Series Team Preview

NASCAR Truck Series News
Friday, Sep 09 2
Young’s Motorsports Kansas Speedway II September Truck Series Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Kansas Speedway | Kansas Lottery 200 

Fast Facts 
No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:
 

Driver: Kaz Grala

 

Primary Partner(s): Buchanan Hauling & Rigging

 

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

 

Crew Chief: Steven Dawson

 

2022 Driver Points Position: 30th

 

2022 Owner Points Position: 18th

 

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies 

 

Notes of Interest:

 

Still Truckin’: This weekend at Kansas Speedway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Kaz Grala as the driver of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST who returns to the organization for the 10th time during the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season.

 

The former Truck Series winner has competed for Young’s Motorsports at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, Circuit of the Americas (COTA), Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt Track, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, Knoxville Raceway, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Pocono (Pa.) Raceway, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park and most recently at Richmond (Va.) Raceway last month.

 

This weekend’s Truck Series race at Kansas is an added race to Grala’s 2022 schedule.

 

Sponsor Intel: For the 19th Truck Series race of 2022, Young’s Motorsports welcomes new partner Buchanan Hauling & Rigging as the primary marketing partner on Grala’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the Kansas Lottery 200.

 

Buchanan Hauling & Rigging was established in 1996 with one truck, two trailers and dreams to supply quality transportation at a fair market rate, build long-lasting business relationships and provide high-quality jobs to drivers and owner-operators.

 

The Buchanan Advantage is comprised of sound, ethical business practices performed by professionals who adhere to our safety pledge: "Setting the Standard for Safety One Mile at a Time."

 

Welcome Back: For Kansas, Young’s Motorsports and Kaz Grala welcome back Sim Seats as an associate marketing partner on the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST.

 

Since 2009, Sim Seats has been designing and fabricating high-quality made-in-the-USA driving simulators including motion systems, triple monitor mounts, sim racing accessories, complete turn-key iRacing ready packages and even custom fabrication.

 

Their customer base includes all racers from amateur to pro ranks.

 

The Lowdown: Earlier this year Young’s Motorsports confirmed that Grala who will race in all three of NASCAR’s national divisions throughout the 2022 season will pilot the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST for 12 races throughout the season including Friday night’s race at Kansas Speedway.

 

In addition to Las Vegas, COTA, Bristol, Sonoma, Knoxville, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Pocono, Indianapolis, Richmond and Kansas, Grala will also compete at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and the penultimate race of the year at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway.

 

2022: In his nine Truck Series races this season as the pilot of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports flagship entry, Grala has delivered a season-high seventh-place finish in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150.

 

In addition to his top-10 finish at Mid-Ohio, Grala has also delivered two top-15 finishes with 14th place efforts twice in March at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) and in the inaugural Door Dash 250 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway in June.

 

In his other events for the Mooresville, N.C.-based team, Grala has finished 30th at Las Vegas, and 26th twice at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt and Knoxville Raceway, 23rd at Pocono Raceway, a solid 20th in the TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park and 22nd at Richmond (Va.) Raceway last month respectively.

 

Kaz Grala Truck Series Kansas Speedway Stats: Friday night’s Kansas Lottery 200 at Kansas Speedway will mark Grala’s second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at the Kansas City 1.5-mile track.

 

In 2017, Grala started sixth and finished eighth in the Toyota Tundra 250 for GMS Racing.

 

Kaz Grala Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway, Grala has made 18 starts throughout his career with three top-five and 11 top-10 finishes and carrying an average finishing position of 12.9.

 

Richmond Raceway | Worldwide Express 250 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Richmond Raceway, Grala made his 44th career Truck Series start.

 

After starting his ninth race of the Truck Series season from the 26th place starting position, Grala patiently maneuvered his way through the field and conquered a respectable 22nd place finish at the checkered flag.

 

Calling the Shots: Guiding Grala as crew chief of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief Steven Dawson.

 

A long-time Young’s Motorsports employee, Dawson will serve as crew chief for just his 19th Truck Series race. The Kansas Speedway 200 will be his second race as crew chief at the 1.5-mile oval.

 

Dawson, 34, is a native of Concord, N.C. 

 

Follow on Social Media: For more on Kaz Grala, please visit, kazgrala.com, like him on Facebook (Kaz Grala) and follow him on Twitter (@KazGrala).

 

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). 

 

Kaz Grala Pre-Race Quote:

 

On Kansas Speedway: “Kansas Speedway is a track I don’t have much experience at, but I do remember it being a lot of fun running the top in the 2017 Truck race.

 

“I love tracks that you can move around on, and Kansas definitely gives you plenty of options as a driver, which I think suits my driving style.

 

“Hopefully we’ll be able to put our No. 02 Buchanan Hauling & Rigging Chevrolet Silverado RST where we need to under the lights on Friday night to battle with the big teams.”
No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Team:
 

Driver: Spencer Boyd

 

Primary Partner(s): Probuilt Pool & Patio

 

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

 

Crew Chief: Ryan “Pickle” London

 

2022 Driver Points Position: 26th

 

2022 Owner Points Position: 30th

 

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies 

 

 

Notes of Interest:

 

Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd returns to Kansas Speedway settled in aboard his new Truck number and leadership eyeing his first top-10 of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and second win of his Truck Series career.

 

No. 138: This weekend at Kansas Speedway, Boyd will make his 138th career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and will make his 85th start in Trucks when the green flag waves Friday night.  

 

The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports.

 

Welcome To The Team: This weekend at Kansas Speedway, Spencer Boyd and Young’s Motorsports welcome Probuilt Pool & Patio as the primary marketing partner for the 19th race of the 2022 Truck Series season.

 

Probuilt Pool & Patio specializes in luxury outdoor living space. The finest quality sunrooms, screen rooms, outdoor kitchens, decks, patios and fiberglass pools in the Midwest.

 

Established in 2006, they have spent the last two decades proudly building a reputation of trust and quality with our customers.

 

Probuilt Pool & Patio serves five major metropolitan areas – Kansas City, St. Louis, Omaha, Columbia, and Central Iowa with pool brands like Imagine Pools, Aqua Technics, Alaglas, Latham, Aviva and San Juan.

 

Bucks for the Brave: This weekend at Kansas Speedway, Boyd will continue to promote Record Rack’s Bucks for the Brave initiative.

 

NASCAR Driver, Spencer Boyd is continuing his efforts to support the men and women who have served in the line of duty. Veterans (no longer serving) and retired First Responders (Law Enforcement, Firefighters, EMTs) can win the hunting experience of a lifetime thanks to long-time Boyd partner, Record Rack® premium wildlife feed (brand owned by Cargill, Inc.)

 

Nominations for heroes are now open to submit for the annual Bucks for the Brave charitable event through September 11, 2022.

 

Bucks for the Brave is an all-expense paid trip that will take place in early November. The event will be hosted at Trinity Oaks’ Thumbtack Ranch in Batesville, TX, which is the only nationally recognized Purple Heart Ranch in the United States. 

 

One winner from each of our eight categories will be chosen: Army Veteran, Marine Corps Veteran, Navy Veteran, Air Force Veteran, Coast Guard Veteran, Retired Firefighter, Retired Law Enforcement and Retired EMT. 

 

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Kansas Speedway Stats: Friday night’s Kansas Lottery 200 at Kansas Speedway will mark Boyd’s eighth start at the 1.5-mile speedway.

 

In his seventh previous efforts, he has earned a track-best of 17th after starting 18th in the 2019 Digital Ally 250 for Young’s Motorsports.

 

He holds an average finish at Kansas of 23.7.

 

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway, Boyd has 48 starts throughout his career carrying an average finishing position of 24.1.

 

Richmond Raceway | Worldwide Express 250 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Richmond Raceway, Boyd made his 84th career Truck Series start.

 

After starting his 18th race of the Truck Series season from the 32nd place starting position, Boyd encountered struggles during the race which left him 32nd at the checkered flag.

 

To The Point(s): Entering Kansas, Boyd sits 28th in the championship standings.

 

85 points separate Boyd from 20th in the championship standings currently held by Parker Kligerman with five races remaining this season.

 

160 points separate Boyd from 15th in the championship standings occupied by Chase Purdy.

 

Young’s Motorsports’ No. 12 team secures 30th in the Truck Series owner standings.

 

Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.

 

In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.

 

Truck Series Rundown: In six years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 84 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes, and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 23.4.

 

Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 Probuilt Pool & Patio Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Ryan “Pickle” London.

 

He will crew chief his 64th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday night. In his previous 63 races, he has one win, two top-five, and four top-10 finishes to his resume.

 

This weekend marks his fourth race as crew chief at the track nestled in the heart of oz. 

 

 

Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd).

 

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit  YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). 

 

Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quotes:

 

On Kansas Speedway: “I am always excited to race in the Midwest, Kansas is one of my favorite mile and a half’s and racing under the lights makes it that much better. Looking forward to a good weekend with our No. 12 Probuilt Pool & Patio Chevrolet Silverado RST.” 

 

On Bucks for the Brave: “I so look forward to this event every year,” said Boyd. “It’s hard to put into words the impact that these heroes’ stories have had on me. 

 

“I’m proud to bring light to Record Rack’s efforts in the Veteran and First Responder community. We have been partners for five seasons now so it’s almost like a family reunion when we get together. I love it.”
No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:
 

Driver: Jesse Little

 

Primary Partner(s): National Carwash Solutions (NCS)

 

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

 

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

 

2022 Driver Points Position: 28th

 

2022 Owner Points Position: 31st

 

 

 

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies 

Notes of Interest:

 

Little’s Back: This weekend at Kansas Speedway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Jesse Little as the driver of the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST.

 

Little returns to the organization for a bonus of his already 12 confirmed races aboard the team’s flagship entry.

 

This is the third of the last four races where Little has piloted the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST and will mark his 12th race of the 2022 season.

 

Sponsor Intel: For the 19th Truck Series race of 2022, Young’s Motorsports welcomes National Carwash Solutions as the primary partner of the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST.

 

National Carwash Solutions (NCS) is the leading carwash service and systems provider in North America. NCS has established the only direct end-to-end customer service and support network with over 500 service personnel.

 

NCS is known for its comprehensive solutions for owners, operators, and investors.

 

The NCS family of brands includes legacy names such as MacNeil, Ryko, Vacutech, PurClean, TSS, Armor All Professional, Rain-X, Blue Coral, Black Magic and Lustra.

 

Founded in 1973, the NCS headquarters is located in Grimes, Iowa.

 

"We at National Carwash Solutions are excited to launch our new look and promote all of our car wash chemical and equipment brands with Young Motorsports this weekend at Kansas,” offered Greg Heyer, National Carwash Solutions senior vice president and general manager.

 

Approaching Stretch Drive: Friday night’s Kansas Lottery 200 indicates Jesse Little is approaching the stretch drive of his 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series program with the veteran Mooresville, N.C.-based team.

 

Little kicked off his partial schedule with the Mooresville, N.C.-based team with an impressive sixth-place finish aboard the No. 02 Shriners Children's Hospitals Chevrolet Silverado RST after starting a season-high ninth in the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February.

 

Overall, he has captured one top-10, three top-15s, six top-20s and holds an average finish of 19.7 entering the second race of the 2022 Truck Series season from the Heart of America.

 

Jesse Little Truck Series Kansas Speedway Track Stats Friday night’s Kansas Lottery 200 at Kansas Speedway will mark Little’s second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at the Kansas City 1.5-mile track.

 

In May, Little started 22nd and finished 24th in the Heart of America 200 for Young’s Motorsports.

 

Jesse Little Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway, Little has made 33 starts throughout his career with five top-10 finishes, while also carrying an average finishing position of 18.6.

 

Richmond Raceway | Worldwide Express 250 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Richmond Raceway, Joey Gase took the helm of the No. 20 Virginia Life Chevrolet Silverado RST.

 

After starting the race from the 30th place starting position, Gase contended for a strong top-20 finish before an unscheduled pit stop resulted in a 29th place finish.

 

Calling the Shots: Guiding Little as crew chief of the No. 20 National Carwash Solutions Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Andrew Abbott.

He will crew chief his 99th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday night.

 

In his previous 98 races, he has one pole, two top-five and seven top-10 finishes

to his resume.

 

This weekend marks his ninth race as crew chief at the track nestled in the heart of oz.

 

Follow on Social Media: For more on Jesse Little, please like him on Facebook (Jesse Little Racing) and follow on Instagram (@JesseLittle97) and Twitter (@JesseLittle97).

 

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). 

 

 

Jesse Little Pre-Race Quote:

 

On Kansas Speedway: "I'm thrilled to get back behind the wheel with the Young's Motorsports team at Kansas. I'll have a longtime friend and partner on board the 20 truck, Greg Heyer, from National Carwash Solutions and look forward to giving them a great showing.

 

“Kansas can be an equalizer for us as its multiple grooves and fairly abrasive on tires. I'm hoping we can have a strong qualifying run and then maintain our track position from there."

Race Information:

 

The Kansas Lottery 200 (134 laps | 200.1 miles) is the 19th of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2022 schedule. Practice begins on Friday, September 9, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Qualifying will follow immediately beginning at 2:30 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag shortly after 6:30 p.m. (7:30 p.m. ET) with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).

Youngs Motorsports PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« HedgeHog Health To Support Armani Williams and Reaume Brothers Racing in Kansas Speedway Showdown
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.