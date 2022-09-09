HedgeHog Health To Support Armani Williams and Reaume Brothers Racing in Kansas Speedway Showdown

Armani Williams, the first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver openly diagnosed on the autism spectrum is headed to Kansas Speedway for Friday night’s Kansas Lottery 200 with Reaume Brothers Racing thanks to a new partnership with HedgeHog Health.



Williams will pilot the No. 43 HedgeHog Health Chevrolet Silverado RST in the 19th Truck Series race of the season. Kansas Speedway will mark Williams’ third career Truck Series start and second of the season.



In July, he competed at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway for Reaume Brothers Racing.



HedgeHog Health caters to unique learners with devices and services geared toward individuals with ADHD and Autism.



A former special education teacher, CEO Parker Lynch created and patented the Hoglet, the world's first fidget computer mouse for learners who need to fidget to focus.



Since releasing the Hoglet, HedgeHog has gone on to open its first ABA center in Pinellas Park, Fla, with the intention of opening more locations in Florida, as well as other states.



Additionally, HedgeHog continues to innovate and create new products to reach unique learners worldwide.



“I am super pumped to add another NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race to my 2022 season this weekend at Kansas Speedway, especially carrying the support of a new and influential partner like HedgeHog Health.



“I have worked over the last several weeks to readily prepare for this opportunity and I’m excited to get to the track and have a performance that everyone can be satisfied with.”



For HedgeHog Health CEO Parker Lynch, their path to now includes a partnership in the incredibly popular NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with Grosse Pointe, Michigan native Williams was one they could not pass up.



"HedgeHog Health is thrilled for the opportunity for partnership with Armani Williams at Kansas Speedway,” offered Lynch. “HedgeHog was founded on inclusion and Armani is a shining example of the phenomenal things that can be accomplished by those on the Autism spectrum, so this feels like a perfect fit for our company.



As a Michigan-based small business, we are proud to be affiliated with Armani who is also a Michigander."



Williams, 22, graduated to the Truck Series after stints in the premier ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West and the Canadian-based NASCAR Pinty’s Series.



For more on Armani Williams, please visit teamarmaniracing.com, like him on Facebook (Team Armani Racing) and follow him on Twitter (@TeamArmaniRacin).



Visit Reaume Bros Racing on Facebook (Reaume Bros Racing), follow them on Twitter (@rbr_teams) and Instagram (@rbr_teams).



The Kansas Lottery 200 (134 laps | 200.1 miles) is the 19th of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2022 schedule. Practice begins on Friday, September 9, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Qualifying will follow immediately beginning at 2:30 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag shortly after 6:30 p.m. (7:30 p.m. ET) with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).



