Dean Thompson - Kansas Lottery 200 Race Advance

Thompson on returning to Kansas Speedway: “Our No. 40 Worldwide Express team is looking forward to getting back on-track following a three-week layoff. I learned a lot in the spring race and track position is going to be key Friday night, so we’re focused on putting a solid qualifying effort together. We’re confident in the Chevrolet Silverado that we’re bringing and we’ll continue to add to the notebook on these intermediate tracks.”

Thompson at Kansas Speedway: Thompson makes his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Kansas Speedway in Friday night’s Kansas Lottery 200. He ran to a 22nd-place finish in his Kansas debut in May.

Thompson produced an eighth-place finish after starting 12th in last October’s ARCA Menards Series race at Kansas.

On the Truck: Thompson will pilot the No. 40 Worldwide Express/GlobalTranz/ Unishippers Chevrolet Silverado Friday night at Kansas.

Honor a Cancer Hero: In coordination with the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation and NASCAR Foundation, the third-annual Honor a Cancer Hero has raised over $106,000 this year. Dean Thompson will honor Peggy L. Grigsby of Cincinnati, Ohio on the name rail of his No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado Friday night in Kansas.

Last Time Out – Worldwide Express 250 at Richmond (Start: 29th / Finish: 35th): “We had a solid Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado tonight, unfortunately an alternator belt issue kept us from making a push for a top-20 finish. I wish we could have had a better result for Worldwide Express and all of its carrier partners on board with us and we’ll look to shake off this stretch of bad luck at Kansas.”

Niece Motorsports PR