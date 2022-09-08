Carson Hocevar - Kansas Lottery 200 Race Advance

Hocevar on the final Round of 10 race Friday night at Kansas: “Our No. 42 Worldwide Express team knows what we have to do to keep our championship hopes alive this week in Kansas. We showed solid speed to fight from the back in the spring and we think the mile-and-a-half program at Niece Motorsports is our strong suit. Friday night will be all about execution and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

Hocevar at Kansas Speedway: Hocevar makes his third career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start Friday night at Kansas Speedway. He ran to a 16th-place finish in May and placed 11th in his debut at the 1.5-mile oval in 2021.

Friday night’s race in Kansas marks Hocevar’s 50th career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start.

On the Truck: Hocevar will pilot the No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado Friday night at Kansas Speedway.

Honor a Cancer Hero: In coordination with the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation and NASCAR Foundation, the third-annual Honor a Cancer Hero has raised over $106,000 this year. Carson Hocevar will honor Alissa Cherry of Long Island, N.Y. on the name rail of his No. 42 Worldwide Express Silverado Friday night in Kansas.

Last Time Out – Worldwide Express 250 at Richmond (Start 12th / Finish 10th): “Our No. 42 team wanted to come out and have a good run for Worldwide Express and all of its carrier partners tonight, but we missed the setup a bit. We were struggling at times and had no grip after 20 laps into the run. I’m excited to go back to a mile-and-a-half [track] which seems to be more of our bread and butter. We’ll move on and get ourselves ready for Kansas.”

