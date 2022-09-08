Lawless Alan - Kansas Lottery 200 Race Advance

Alan on Friday night’s race at Kansas: “We’re looking forward to getting back to Kansas and building on our top-20 finish back in the spring. Our No. 45 AUTOParkit team has made a lot of progress on our intermediate package and we’re looking forward to getting our Chevrolet Silverado on track to see where we stack up on Friday.”

Alan at Kansas Speedway: Alan makes his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Kansas Speedway Friday night. Alan turned in a 19th-place finish in his debut at the 1.5-mile oval in May after starting 25th.

On the Truck: Alan will pilot the No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet Silverado Friday night at Kansas.

Honor a Cancer Hero: In coordination with the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation and NASCAR Foundation, the third-annual Honor a Cancer Hero has raised over $106,000 this year. Lawless Alan will honor Bobby Fitzpatrick of Yonkers, N.Y. on the name rail of his No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet Silverado Friday night in Kansas.

Last Time Out – Worldwide Express 250 at Richmond (Start: 27th / Finish: 24th): “Our No. 45 team worked hard all night to find the right balance on our AUTOChargit Chevrolet and we started to hit on it in the late stages of the race. We thought we were one more adjustment away, but all-in-all it was a good learning experience in my debut at Richmond.”

Niece Motorsports PR